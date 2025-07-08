Nextech3D.ai Announces Fiscal 2024 Audited Financials To Be Released July 29th, Strengthens Core Team as Part of Strategic Turnaround

New Large Contracts and new hires to fueling growth in 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Nextech3D.AI (OTC:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an AI-first technology company specializing in photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce and events, is pleased to announce that its Fiscal 2024 audited financial statements will be released on Monday, July 29, 2025.

As part of its ongoing turnaround and commitment to long-term growth, Nextech3D.ai has made a series of targeted hires across key departments - reinforcing its ability to scale AI-powered 3D model production and meet growing market demand.

New team additions include:

Max Feldman - Sales Executive

A seasoned sales professional with a background in account and business development across SaaS and tech platforms. Max brings expertise in building partnerships and driving revenue growth.

Nikhil Sawlani - Spatial Map Developer

AR navigation/spatial computing, with deep experience in computer vision, cloud migration, and AR systems integration - including work with ARway and Nextech3D.ai

Shadnam (Shabnam) Khan - Business Transformation Advisor

Product and operations strategy leader with a strong track record in technology-driven transformation. Notable experience at MultiSet AI and IBM prior to joining Nextech3D.ai

Paulina Pilich - 3D Production

Based in Europe, Paulina has a background in production documentation and continuous improvement coordination. She brings precision and organizational rigor to expanding our 3D content workflows

Hajra Spall - Marketing Manager

Hajra joins with a strong background in multi-channel campaigns, brand-building, and data-led storytelling - perfectly complementing our strategy to amplify Nextech3D.ai's market presence.

Evan Gappelberg CEO comments, "These new hires reflect Nextech3D.ai's focused execution on its 2025 turnaround plan - aligning top-tier talent with high-growth opportunities in e-commerce, spatial computing, and AI." he continues, "With a lean cost structure, robust technology stack, and a team of proven professionals, Nextech3D.ai is committing to not just meet market expectations, but reshape standards for scalable, affordable 3D content creation".

Recent Highlights:

Nextech3D.ai Secures Annual Contract For AI-Driven 3D Cloud Model Hosting

Global eCommerce Client Renews Contract with Nextech3D.ai, Citing Strong Momentum and ROI from AI-Powered 3D Model Hosting Platform

Nextech3D.ai Announces Enterprise 3D Modeling Deal With AI Revenue Driving Growth

As well as the recently announced new deal on June 26th 2025

New contracts reflecting the strong growing interest from enterprise customers, global retailers and digital platforms, showcasing Nextech3D.ai's leadership in scalable 3D content solutions.

As demand for immersive e-commerce and digital product experiences continues to rise, Nextech3D.ai is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift-driven by AI automation of the 3D models, proprietary data, and a growing network of loyal customers.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-announces-fiscal-2024-audited-financials-to-be-relea-1046308