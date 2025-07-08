Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Invitation to Presentation of Senzime's Second Quarter 2025 Report

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB (publ.) invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the second quarter report for 2025 on July 18, 13:00 CEST. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Klas Palin, analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Friday, July 18, 13:00 CEST

The presentation will be accessible at Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

Questions to moderator can be emailed in advance, no later than 10:00 am CEST on July 18 on: klas.palin@carnegie.se

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of Senzime's second quarter 2025 report

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/invitation-to-presentation-of-senzimes-second-quarter-2025-report-1046719

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
