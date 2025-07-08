The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
It is announced that at the close of business on 7thJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
7th July 2025 108.61p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 106.50p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
8th July 2025
