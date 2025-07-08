

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG said it has set clear financial targets for Industrial Business through 2030. The company aims to achieve an adjusted return on sales of more than 12%, with a through-cycle range of 9% to 13% in its core Industrial Business. Organic revenue growth is projected at 3 to 5 percent per annum through 2030. Return on capital employed is targeted at 40 to 50 percent by the end of the decade.



Daimler Truck has announced a new share buyback program with a value of up to 2 billion euros over two years, expected to start during the second half of 2025. Also, the Group confirmed its dividend payout policy in the range of 40 to 60 percent of net profit.



