Q-Linea AB: Q-linea AB announces timetable for reverse share split

At the annual general meeting of Q-linea AB (publ) (the "Company") on 26 June 2025, it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split of 1:1000, entailing that one thousand (1000) shares will be combined into one (1) new share. The general meeting authorised the board of directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split. The board of directors has, based on the authorisation, determined that the record date for the reverse share split shall be 15 July 2025.

The last day of trading in the Company's shares before the reverse share split is 13 July 2025 and the first day of trading in the Company's shares after the reverse share split is 14 July 2025. The Company's share price will thus reflect the effect of the reverse share split as of 14 July 2025. The reverse share split will take place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

Through the reverse share split, the total number of shares in the Company will decrease from 6,436,873,000 to 6,436,873.

As a result of the reverse share split, the Company's share will change its ISIN code as of 14 July 2025. The new ISIN code for the Company's share is SE0025420714.

The shareholders of the Company will automatically receive a new, lower, number of shares in proportion to the holding on the record date. Shareholders whose holdings of shares on the record date are not evenly divisible by one thousand (1000) will receive shares free of charge in order for the holding to be evenly divisible by one thousand (1000). Provision of shares is made by Euroclear Sweden AB, without the need for further measures to be taken by shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

+1 857 409 7463

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



