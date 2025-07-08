Anzeige
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 10:44
4,620 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 18:18 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

08 July 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

08 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

107,696

Lowest price per share (pence)

397.50

Highest price per share (pence)

399.50

Trading venue

London

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

107,696

Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):

398.4956

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

331,721,687 Sterling Shares

44,735,569 Sterling Shares

26,209,712 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

From 8 July 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 507,897,709.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


