GenSight Biologics ("GenSight Biologics" or the "Company") (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today reported its cash position as of June 30, 2025.

"The second quarter of 2025 marked a period of significant operational progress for GenSight Biologics. We successfully completed the technology transfer of LUMEVOQ's upstream manufacturing process to our new partner Catalent, secured the ANSM's agreement to consider opening the AAC program in France, and closed our private placement financing in July," commented Jan Eryk Umiastowski, CFO of GenSight Biologics. "We continue to actively pursue non-dilutive financing options to support our critical value-driving activities. With the AAC program launch planned for Q4 2025, we have established a clear financial pathway through H2 2026, when we expect to initiate our Phase III RECOVER trial and submit our marketing application to the MHRA of the UK

Cash position as of June 30, 2025

GenSight Biologics' cash and cash equivalents totaled €0.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to €0.9 million as of March 31, 2025. With the equity-with-warrants-attached and pre-funded warrants financing announced on July 1, 2025 (approximately €3.9 million) and the anticipated collection of approximately additional €0.2 million in Research Tax Credit (CIR) in September, and based on current operations, plans, and assumptions, this balance should fund operations until early October 2025. EUR 0.7 million of the proceeds from the financing has been used for the repayment in principal on the convertible bonds held by Heights Capital through offset against their subscription.

The funds are insufficient to cover operational requirements for the next 12 months. However, the anticipated opening of the AAC program in France in Q4 2025 (targeted for October) will establish a clear cash pathway until H2 2026, when the company expects to initiate the RECOVER Phase III clinical trial and to submit the UK MHRA marketing application for LUMEVOQ. The company is pursuing strategic options that could generate funds for the Phase III trial and UK regulatory submission. These include:

Licensing of LUMEVOQ outside Europe and the United States

Exploring paid compassionate access programs in other countries

Release of the second tranche of the EIB loan

In the first quarter of 2026, the company will have a precise view of residual financing needs and will make a strategic decision on additional financing modalities. If necessary, GenSight Biologics may access financial markets. Options in the medium term include partnering or M&A arrangements.

Recapitulation of Recent Milestones

Regulatory Progress and Named Early Access Program (AAC)



In June 2025, GenSight achieved a significant regulatory milestone when the ANSM agreed to consider opening the LUMEVOQ AAC program, contingent upon approval of a dose-ranging study. The Company has submitted a preliminary study design to the agency and expects to finalize the protocol in Q3 2025. Concurrently, GenSight is working with the ANSM to establish AAC program access for patients who may not qualify for the study but could benefit from early access to LUMEVOQ . The AAC program is targeted to launch by Q4 2025, with an anticipated opening in October 2025.





In June 2025, the Company successfully completed the transfer of LUMEVOQ's upstream manufacturing process to its new manufacturing partner, Catalent, Inc. The technology transfer is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025, positioning Catalent to manufacture the drug product for both the planned global Phase III RECOVER trial and regulatory submission requirements.

Number of outstanding shares

As of July 8, 2025, GenSight Biologics' number of outstanding shares was 152,717,762 ordinary shares.

Financial Agenda

The Company will report its interim H1 financial results by the end of September 2025.

About GenSight Biologics S.A.

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010 (lenadogene nolparvovec) is in Phase III in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion expected proceeds and anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the anticipated cash runway of the Company; and future expectations, plans, and prospects of the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed Private Placement and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the filings the Company makes with the AMF from time to time. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

