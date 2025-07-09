Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 08:27
8,210 Euro
+0,24 % +0,020
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1208,20009:20
8,1408,18009:20
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 08:12 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB: Systemair acquires NADI Airtechnics Ltd.

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has signed an agreement to acquire NADI Airtechnics Ltd., a leading manufacturer of industrial fans in India.

NADI Airtechnics Private Limited ("NADI") is a leading manufacturer in India of engineered industrial fans offering high-performance centrifugal blowers, axial fans, centrifugal fans, railway cooling fans, and specialized solutions for carbon capture, and other environmental applications. NADI's head office and manufacturing plant in Chennai is fully owned by the company. The company employs more than 220 FTEs and had revenues of approximately EUR 13.5m (~INR 1,350m) in FY24/25 and an EBIT-margin above Systemair's target of 10 percent.

"This acquisition adds strong industrial fans competence and brings a complementary product range for industrial applications to Systemair. NADI provides us with a leading position in India on industrial fans and the railway segment, with competence and products on high-performance blowers and fans for industrial applications," says Roland Kasper, Systemair CEO. "The acquisition of NADI will strengthen our position in the industrial segment and expand our presence in India, which is a targeted growth area for Systemair. Through NADI's excellent range of smaller axial fans, we will get a competitive range to complement our offering for infrastructure projects. In addition, we see great potential in scaling NADI's sales also in Europe and US for railway and MRT applications," Roland Kasper concludes.

"The Kamdar family founded NADI seven decades ago and we are proud of what NADI has achieved," says J B Kamdar, Managing Director of NADI. "In Systemair, we found a partner that shares our values of quality, customer focus, and integrity. This transition ensures continuity for our customers and employees, while also opening up exciting opportunities for growth and innovation. We are confident that under Systemair's ownership, NADI is poised for a dynamic future."

Systemair has today signed an agreement to acquire NADI Airtechnics Ltd. from Mr and Mrs Kamdar. Closing is expected during Systemair's second quarter.

For more information, contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO
roland.kasper@systemair.com
+ 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO
anders.ulff@systemair.com
+ 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB | SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden | +46 222 440 00 | group.systemair.com

Note: This disclosure contains information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person, at 06:00 (CEST) on 9 July 2025.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-acquires-nadi-airtechnics-ltd-,c4204671

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4204671/3573845.pdf

Pressrelease_Systemair_NADI_EN

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/i/2023-roland-kasper-02,c3455242

2023-Roland Kasper 02

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/i/systemair-nadi,c3455362

Systemair NADI

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-acquires-nadi-airtechnics-ltd-302500993.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.