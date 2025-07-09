Anzeige
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 08:03
19,295 Euro
-0,87 % -0,170
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
19,38519,42009:21
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 08:18 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF to publish Q2 report on 18 July

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q2 results for 2025 on 18 July at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join an audio webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/682b4fb3b64a85001524efa7/nqrty
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q2-report-on-18-july,c4204762

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4204762/3574427.pdf

20250709 SKF to publish Q2 report on 18 July

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-reman-06-200702,c3455268

SKF Reman 06 200702

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-publish-q2-report-on-18-july-302501001.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
