Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Zölle, Spannungen & Kupfer bei 5,95 $/lb - Das perfekte Szenario für neue Entdeckungen
Atlas Copco AB: Spanish service provider of high-pressure compressors has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, July 9, 2025: Talleres Haizea S.L. ("Haizea") a service and spare parts provider of high-pressure piston compressors has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Haizea is located in San Sebastian, Spain and has 16 employees. The company focuses on service, spare parts sales and energy efficiency optimization and operates across Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Its customers are mainly found within the food and beverage sector.

"With this acquisition we will be able to offer our customers an even better service offering, particularly in the high-pressure compressor service business. Moreover, the acquisition will allow us to reach a wide range of customers to carry out energy audits to improve energy saving in their factories, as well as increase opportunities in the refurbishment and replacements markets", said Philippe Ernens, President Compressor Technique Business Area.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 Haizea had revenues of approximately 4,5 MEUR (51 MSEK).

The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


