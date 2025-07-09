Atlas Copco AB: Spanish service provider of high-pressure compressors has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, July 9, 2025: Talleres Haizea S.L. ("Haizea") a service and spare parts provider of high-pressure piston compressors has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Haizea is located in San Sebastian, Spain and has 16 employees. The company focuses on service, spare parts sales and energy efficiency optimization and operates across Spain, Portugal and Latin America. Its customers are mainly found within the food and beverage sector.

"With this acquisition we will be able to offer our customers an even better service offering, particularly in the high-pressure compressor service business. Moreover, the acquisition will allow us to reach a wide range of customers to carry out energy audits to improve energy saving in their factories, as well as increase opportunities in the refurbishment and replacements markets", said Philippe Ernens, President Compressor Technique Business Area.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 Haizea had revenues of approximately 4,5 MEUR (51 MSEK).

The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate in 2024

