Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zölle, Spannungen & Kupfer bei 5,95 $/lb - Das perfekte Szenario für neue Entdeckungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 08:03
6,740 Euro
-1,46 % -0,100
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5307,58012:29
Dow Jones News
09.07.2025 11:39 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of 
June 30, 2025   
09-Jul-2025 / 11:08 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
  
 
  
 
Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 
2025 
 
  
 
Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers 
 
  
 
  
 
Date     Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical   Total Number of Exercisable 
       Share Capital             Voting Rights          Voting Rights1 
 
 
30/06/2025  22 334 098               29 910 423            29 891 170

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, environmentally responsible computing servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group generated revenue of EUR220 million. 2CRSi now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. The Group has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
                     Seitosei.Actifin 
   Jean-Philippe LLOBERA 
                     Foucauld Charavay 
   Director France 
                     Financial Communication 
   investors@2crsi.com        
                   01 80 18 26 33 
   03 68 41 10 70 
                     foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - June 2025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2167426 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2167426 09-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167426&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2025 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.