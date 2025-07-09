DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025 09-Jul-2025 / 11:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025 Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers Date Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical Total Number of Exercisable Share Capital Voting Rights Voting Rights1 30/06/2025 22 334 098 29 910 423 29 891 170

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, environmentally responsible computing servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group generated revenue of EUR220 million. 2CRSi now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. The Group has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Director France Financial Communication investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70 foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - June 2025

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext AL2SI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2167426 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2167426 09-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2167426&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2025 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)