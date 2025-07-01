Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 18:35
6,350 Euro
-9,29 % -0,650
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9806,45019:45
Dow Jones News
01.07.2025 18:21 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi has submitted the application of the European consortium ÆTHER to develop an 'AI Gigafactory' in the heart of Europe - the first with a net-negative carbon footprint.

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi has submitted the application of the European consortium ÆTHER to develop an 'AI Gigafactory' in the heart of Europe - the first with a net-negative carbon footprint. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi has submitted the application of the European consortium ÆTHER to develop an 'AI Gigafactory' in the 
heart of Europe - the first with a net-negative carbon footprint. 
01-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
Press release 
 
  
 
  
 
2CRSi has submitted the application of the European consortium ÆTHER to develop an 'AI Gigafactory' in the heart of 
Europe - the first with a net-negative carbon footprint. 
 
  
 
  
 
Strasbourg, July 1, 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces that it has submitted, on behalf of a consortium of European industrial players, 
the application for a project named ÆTHER in response to the call for expressions of interest (CEI) launched by the 
European Commission and EuroHPC for the establishment of artificial intelligence "gigafactories." This strategic 
initiative, supported by the "InvestAI" program, aims to mobilize up to EUR20 billion in public and private investment to 
deploy AI Gigafactories across the European Union. 
 
2CRSi, which operates a data center and a manufacturing facility in Rouses Point, New York State, is already active in 
the field. This strategic presence enables the company to effectively anticipate regulatory and fiscal developments in 
the U.S. market. Building on this industrial foothold, 2CRSi leverages hands-on experience: its "2CRSi Cloud Solutions" 
teams are working closely with clients in the United States to design and deploy ultra high-density AI Factories with 
neutral or even negative carbon footprints. 
 
With this expertise, 2CRSi has naturally positioned itself as a driving force behind the ÆTHER initiative, bringing 
together industrial partners who share a common vision of sovereign, sustainable, and accessible artificial 
intelligence. Among the 76 proposals submitted across Europe, the project stands out for its ambitious approach 
combining cutting-edge technological performance, a net-negative carbon energy model, and the revitalization of former 
industrial sites - embodying a new standard for sustainable digital sovereignty. 
 
The ÆTHER consortium brings together major French and European players from the tech, energy, infrastructure, and cloud 
sectors, collectively representing over EUR30 billion in annual revenue. It proposes two industrial sites in the Grand 
Est region of France, at the heart of Europe, just a few kilometers from Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Switzerland. 
 
Massive computing power, ready for deployment 
 
If the ÆTHER project were to launch today, its installed computing power would be equivalent to 200,000 NVIDIA H100 
GPUs - twice the threshold set by the European Commission for an "AI Gigafactory." This exceptional capacity positions 
ÆTHER as one of the most ambitious projects worldwide. 
 
The world's first AI Gigafactory with a net-negative carbon footprint 
 
ÆTHER stands out with a unique and sovereign energy model, combining technological performance with environmental 
sustainability. The infrastructure is built on a local, resilient ecosystem, bringing together: 
 
  
 
 -- a first power plant generating renewable electricity with a neutral carbon footprint; 
 -- a second power plant, purpose-built for this AI Gigafactory, which will generate electricity with a net-negative 
  carbon footprint thanks to long-term CO2 storage in the form of biochar (also known as "plant-based charcoal"); 
 -- and finally, redundancy will be ensured by an existing and operational connection to the national power grid, 
  complemented by a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), which is already partially in service on one of the two 
  sites. 
This configuration ensures a continuous and secure power supply, meeting the (2N+1) redundancy requirements necessary 
to obtain TIER IV certification - the highest reliability standard for data centers, with an availability rate of 
99.995%. 
 
  
 
A circular model serving local communities 
 
The new power plant will convert large quantities of locally sourced wood into electricity and biochar through a 
pyrolysis process - an agricultural soil amendment that enhances soil quality while enabling carbon sequestration for 
several centuries. This process makes the AI Gigafactory not just carbon neutral, but truly carbon negative. 
 
This model will generate value at the heart of local communities: it will enable hundreds of farmers in France, 
Germany, and Luxembourg to develop sustainable forestry activities, creating additional income while actively 
contributing to the energy transition. Through this approach, ÆTHER aims to reconcile data centers with their social 
and rural environments. 
 
  
 
A competitive European project aligned with NVIDIA's ambitions 
 
  
 
While aiming for both technological and environmental excellence, ÆTHER is designed to be the most competitive site in 
Europe for its clients. By integrating state-of-the-art liquid cooling technologies and optimizing energy efficiency - 
two areas in which 2CRSi is already recognized as a specialist - the project will significantly reduce operating costs, 
ensuring highly attractive pricing for end users. 
 
The computing density per rack will reach up to 600kW in both electrical and thermal power - aligning with the levels 
mentioned by Mr. Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, during the NVIDIA GTC 2025 conference in San Jose, California. This 
performance, still unmatched in Europe, positions ÆTHER at the global forefront of AI infrastructure. 
 
  
 
  
 
By combining technological sovereignty, environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness, and positive regional 
impact, ÆTHER goes beyond meeting European requirements - it redefines the very role of data centers within the 
European societal model. 
 
It offers a concrete response to the ambitions of the European Union's "InvestAI" program, within a framework that is 
resolutely European, sovereign, and sustainable. 
 
  
 
  
 
Next release: Thursday, July 24, 2025 - announcement of FY 2024/2025 revenue. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 
 
2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred 
to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
More information: 2crsi.com 
 
  
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
  
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin 
                                             Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                               Michael Scholze 
 
          Financial Communication 
Director France 
                                               Financial Media Relations 
                                               michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
 
                                               +33 156 881 114 
          +33 180 182 633 
+33 368 411 070

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSi announces the ÆTHER consortium to develop an AI Gigafactory with 200,000 GPUs and a negative carbon footprint 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2163576 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2163576 01-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163576&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.