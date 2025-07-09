Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports Further High Grade Diamond Drilling Results From Abu Marawat, Including 33.86 g/t Gold and 419 g/t Silver Over 2.5 Metres From the Fin Vein, and 44.59 g/t Gold and 103 g/t Silver Over 1.6 Metres From the J Vein

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") updates investors on the results of its diamond drilling programme at the Abu Marawat deposit ("Abu Marawat"), located within the retained exploration areas of the Company's Abu Marawat Concession (the "Concession") in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Highlights:
The diamond drilling programme at Abu Marawat has now been completed, with 113 holes drilled for a total of 9,642.7 metres. During the programme holes were predominantly drilled horizontally or at shallow angles to test near-surface mineralisation in an area of steep and mountainous terrain that is hard to access for conventional drilling rigs, and is largely undrilled;
Results for a further 29 holes, AMD-167 to AMD-195, are now available, with significant high grade polymetallic mineralised intersections including:
33.86 g/t Au, 419 g/t Ag, 38.51 g/t AuEq, 0.56% Cu and 6.51% Zn over a 2.50m interval from the Fin Vein, from 151.80m downhole depth (hole AMD-190);
44.59 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag, 45.73 g/t AuEq, 0.10% Cu and 0.21% Zn over a 1.60m interval from the J Vein, from 10.40m downhole depth (hole AMD-191);
5.77 g/t Au, 96.7 g/t Ag, 6.85 g/t AuEq, 2.20% Cu and 0.96% Zn over a 6.10m interval from the CVZ, from 54.90m downhole depth (hole AMD-181);
6.00 g/t Au, 252 g/t Ag, 8.81 g/t AuEq, 0.23% Cu and 1.61% Zn over a 4.70m interval from the Fin Vein, from 159.50m downhole depth (hole AMD-192);
7.32 g/t Au, 42.9 g/t Ag, 7.80 g/t AuEq, 0.42% Cu and 3.63% Zn over a 4.90m interval from the Fin Vein, from 9.00m downhole depth (hole AMD-170); and
4.50 g/t Au, 58.9 g/t Ag, 5.15 g/t AuEq, 0.67% Cu and 3.81% Zn over a 6.00m interval from the Fin Vein, from 4.10m downhole depth (hole AMD-178).
"I am very pleased to be able to announce another set of really strong drill results, this time from the Abu Marawat deposit. Along with the results we released from Semna last week these latest results again demonstrate the presence of high grade mineralisation at the Abu Marawat Concession, and its undoubted potential to support multiple gold mining operations" said Tonno Vahk, CEO. "We are currently focussing on Abu Marawat and Semna, as we look to bring then into the Hamama PFS, but in the coming months we are planning to kick off maiden drill programmes at some of our other highly prospective target areas including the second early 20th Century gold mine on the concession at Sir Bakis, and the Bohlog prospect where we trenched wide zones of surface mineralisation back in 2017. At Hamama it is all systems go where we have both the RC and diamond drill rigs turning on geotechnical and metallurgical sampling drill programmes, as we continue to drive the PFS forwards, and we are expecting drilling to resume again at Abu Marawat within the next 2 weeks, following on from this latest set of great results. Aton will also be at the Egypt Mining Forum in Cairo on 15-16 July, and we are very much looking forward to meeting and talking to some of you there!"
Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc deposit
The Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc deposit is located approximately 35km northeast of the Hamama West deposit and 10km north-northeast of the Semna gold mine project, and is accessed via a well maintained desert track from the Qena-Safaga highway, approximately 25km to the north (Figure 1). On March 1, 2012 Aton Resources, when formerly named Alexander Nubia International Inc, announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Abu Marawat, prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., in compliance with the requirements set out in Canada's National Instrument 43-101. The resource was subsequently restated in an updated Technical Report without amendment (see news release dated January 24, 2017), and which is available online at Aton's website at https://atonresources.com/investors/reports-and-presentations. This Inferred Mineral Resource was based on 98 diamond drill holes totalling 19,573 metres. 19 of these holes were drilled by a former property owner, Minex Minerals Egypt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwich Resources Plc during the late 1980's, and the remainder were drilled by Aton in 2011. The Inferred Mineral Resource comprises 2.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.75 g/t Au, 29.3 g/t Ag, 0.77% Cu and 1.15% Zn, containing 162 thousand ounces of gold, 2.7 million ounces of silver, 49 million lbs of copper, and 73 million lbs of zinc, and was based on net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades.
Figure 1: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the location of the Abu Marawat deposit
The polymetallic mineralisation at Abu Marawat is interpreted as being mesothermal in origin, and occurs in a series of discrete and roughly parallel N-S to NNW-SSE trending veins and structures, of which the Fin Vein and the CVZ are the most significant, hosted within a sequence of intensely hydrothermally altered, felsic metavolcanic rocks (Figure 2). The Fin Vein and the CVZ are about 50-100m apart and have been traced for at least 800m in surface outcrop and drill holes. Aton's previous drilling has demonstrated that these structures extend to at least 200m in depth. The bulk of the Inferred Mineral Resource at the Abu Marawat deposit encompasses parts of the CVZ and the Fin Vein, but there are also other subparallel mineralised veins to the east and to the west of these structures, such as the J Vein, the JVZ structure, and the Valley Vein zone (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat area, showing the location of Aton drill holes
The mineralisation at Abu Marawat comprises a series of steep to near vertical finely brecciated quartz-carbonate-sulphide "veins". At surface the Fin Vein and the Central Vein zone ("CVZ") are expressed by quartz-rich gossans, and all the larger structures display development of intense wallrock alteration in outcrop. Several of the veins, notably the CVZ, were mined at surface in ancient times, apparently primarily for copper. The mineralised system at Abu Marawat currently remains open both laterally and at depth.
Further to the north, the Abu Marawat deposit appears to be truncated by a large WNW-ESE trending fault postulated to run beneath wadi sediments. To the east a prominent ridge composed of altered ultramafic rocks is thought to represent a significant geological terrane boundary (Figure 2).
Figure 3: Geology and drill hole collar plan of holes targeting the Fin Vein and other structures, AMD-167 to AMD-195
Abu Marawat diamond drilling programme
The diamond drill programme started in June 2024, and has now been completed with 113 holes (holes AMD-101 to AMD-213) drilled for a total of 9,642.7 metres. During the programme holes have predominantly been drilled horizontally or at shallow angles to test previously undrilled near-surface mineralisation.
Assay results are now available for a further 29 holes, AMD-167 to AMD-195, and the collar details of these holes are provided in Appendix A. The holes were predominantly designed to test the Fin Vein, with some also veins testing the CVZ, as well as other subsidiary structures including the V Ridge Vein, the J Vein and the JVZ and JVZ West structures.
Discussion of results
All intersection details from the currently reporting holes AMD-167 to AMD-195 are provided in Appendix B, with selected intersections shown below in Table 1.
Hole ID
Intersection (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t) 1
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
Comments
From
To
Interval
AMD-170
9.00
13.90
4.90
7.32
42.9
7.80
0.42
0.03
3.63
Fin Vein
AMD-171
10.90
13.80
2.90
6.33
88.8
7.32
0.37
0.03
3.46
Fin Vein
AMD-178
4.10
10.10
6.00
4.50
58.9
5.15
0.67
0.13
3.81
Fin Vein
AMD-181
54.90
61.00
6.10
5.77
96.7
6.85
2.20
0.00
0.96
CVZ zone
AMD-182
7.30
8.30
1.00
30.20
54.1
30.80
0.54
0.23
3.19
Fin Vein
AMD-184
14.00
16.30
2.30
8.82
111
10.04
0.56
0.62
3.66
Fin Vein
AMD-185
13.60
17.90
4.30
5.22
92.5
6.24
0.44
0.08
2.46
Fin Vein
AMD-186
18.00
20.40
2.40
7.50
187
9.58
1.03
0.10
4.43
Fin Vein
AMD-190
151.80
154.30
2.50
33.86
419
38.51
0.56
0.11
6.51
Fin Vein
AMD-191
10.40
12.00
1.60
44.59
103
45.73
0.10
0.00
0.21
J Vein?
AMD-192
159.50
164.20
4.70
6.00
252
8.81
0.23
0.11
1.61
Fin Vein
Notes:
Table 1: Selected intersections from the Abu Marawat diamond drilling programme, AMD-167 to AMD-195
Significant high grade gold-silver-copper-zinc mineralisation was consistently intersected in the currently reporting tranche of drill holes, over mineable widths of about 2-6 metres from the Fin Vein. These mineralised intervals include 33.86 g/t Au, 419 g/t Ag, 38.51 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq", calculated using Au and Ag only, with a Au:Ag ratio of 90), 0.56% Cu and 6.51% Zn over a 2.50m interval, from 151.80m downhole depth (hole AMD-190); 6.00 g/t Au, 252 g/t Ag, 8.81 g/t AuEq, 0.23% Cu and 1.61% Zn over a 4.70m interval, from 159.50m downhole depth (hole AMD-192); 7.32 g/t Au, 42.9 g/t Ag, 7.80 g/t AuEq, 0.42% Cu and 3.62% Zn over a 4.90m interval, from 9.00m downhole depth (hole AMD-170); and 4.50 g/t Au, 58.9 g/t Ag, 5.15 g/t AuEq, 0.67% Cu and 3.81% Zn over a 6.00m interval, from 4.10m downhole depth (hole AMD-178).
All these intersections occur within the oxidised and weathered upper part of the Fin Vein, which appears to be replacive in origin. The Fin Vein mineralisation extends to the surface, and in outcrop it stands up as distinct positive topographic feature. It typically displays a granular or brecciated quartz fabric, with a saccharoidal, and honeycombed or vuggy texture when weathered, caused by the removal of granular carbonate minerals and the oxidation of sulphides. It is primarily composed of quartz, carbonates, and iron oxides, as well as copper, zinc and lead oxide mineral species in the weathered zone. See news release dated November 7, 2024 for more details about the Fin Vein.
Mineralisation was also intersected in many of the holes from some of the subsidiary structures, including the V Ridge Vein, the J Vein, and the JVZ and JVZ West structures (Figure 3). The mineralisation was usually sporadic and often occurred in narrow zones, but the J Vein did return a single very high grade mineralised interval of 44.59 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag and 45.73 g/t gold equivalent over 1.60m, from 10.40m downhole depth (hole AMD-191).
Sampling and analytical procedures
The Abu Marawat diamond drill holes were drilled at a combination of either HQ3 size (61.1mm diameter) and/or PQ3 size (83mm diameter). Core was loaded into metal core boxes by the drill crew under supervision of Aton geologists. The core was metre marked onsite at the Abu Marawat camp, with basic geotechnical measurements (total core recovery, solid core recovery, and rock quality designation) undertaken by Aton geologists, as well as specific gravity measurements. It was also photographed in both wet and dry states at Abu Marawat. The core was then carefully packed and transported to the Rodruin exploration camp, where it was geologically logged by senior Aton geologists, and marked up for cutting and sampling at the Rodruin core farm. Samples were typically selected over nominal 1m intervals, but as determined by the logged lithologies. The core was half-cut by Aton staff at the onsite Rodruin sample preparation facility. After the core had been cut, the relevant cut intervals were then photographed again.
The split half-core samples were collected and bagged up in cloth bags, weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite, and split to a nominal c. 500-1,000g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite at the Rodruin sample preparation facility.
QAQC samples were inserted into the sample runs at a rate of approximately 1 certified reference material (or "standard" sample) every 30 samples, 1 blank sample every 15 samples, and 1 duplicate split sample every 15 samples.
The dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt, where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 100g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for geochemical analysis. The reject pulp material was returned to the sample preparation facility at Rodruin, where it is also retained onsite
The samples were analysed for gold by fire assay (30g charge) with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA22 (also fire assay, 50g charge, with a gravimetric finish).
Samples were also analysed for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade silver and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb or Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).
About Aton Resources Inc.
Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("the Concession"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of AngloGold Ashanti's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at the Concession, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within the Concession, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. The Concession is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.
Qualified person
The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Chief Geologist of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:
TONNO VAHK
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 604 318 0390
Email: info@atonresources.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix A -Abu Marawat diamond drill hole collar details, holes AMD-167 to AMD-195
Hole ID
Collar co-ordinates 1,2
EOH depth (m)
Dip
Grid azimuth
Target
X
Y
Z
AMD-167
563673.9
2933186.3
633.7
119.7
-3.6
53.6
Fin Vein
AMD-168
563704.5
2933143.3
637.8
101.1
0.2
58.5
Fin Vein
AMD-169
563704.2
2933143.3
636.9
145.1
-36.9
58.1
Fin Vein
AMD-170
563717.3
2933134.4
638.5
95.2
-0.1
59.8
Fin Vein
AMD-171
563716.9
2933134.2
637.5
112.8
-31.1
59.1
Fin Vein
AMD-172
563728.9
2933123.2
637.9
54.5
-35.7
80.2
Fin Vein
AMD-173
563773.3
2933115.9
645.3
36.6
-0.1
78.9
Abandoned - re-drill with SMD-174
AMD-174
563772.6
2933117.4
645.2
80.6
0.3
59.5
CVZ
AMD-175
563772.6
2933117.4
644.6
86.8
-21.8
59.5
CVZ
AMD-176
563772.5
2933117.3
644.2
90
-36.3
61.9
CVZ
AMD-177
563767.9
2933095.3
647.6
19.9
-0.1
237.8
Fin Vein
AMD-178
563768.2
2933095.2
646.6
25.5
-37.1
236.7
Fin Vein
AMD-179
563774.7
2933076.2
652
30.2
-0.2
239.6
Fin Vein
AMD-180
563791.8
2933085.6
652.3
68.6
-0.5
59.5
CVZ
AMD-181
563791.8
2933085.5
651.6
90.5
-22
59.9
CVZ
AMD-182
563777.5
2933044.8
661.7
18.2
-0.3
278
Fin Vein
AMD-183
563782.3
2933039.9
661.6
17.7
-0.5
219.2
Fin Vein
AMD-184
563791.5
2933013.7
668.4
24.7
-0.8
228.5
Fin Vein
AMD-185
563796.1
2932981.4
676.5
26.9
-31.3
270.5
Fin Vein
AMD-186
563796.4
2932978.9
676.4
29.5
-0.4
242.5
Fin Vein
AMD-187
563808.9
2932985.9
677.2
91.7
-0.4
59.2
CVZ
AMD-188
563724.4
2933022.2
650.3
75.9
-10.7
269.9
V Ridge Vein, JVZ
AMD-189
563689.3
2933061.5
642.7
51.2
-0.7
270.7
V Ridge Vein, JVZ
AMD-190
563643.1
2932988.9
658.3
172.9
-13.9
91.2
J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein
AMD-191
563643.1
2932988.7
657.7
92.8
-0.6
91.7
J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein
AMD-192
563624.4
2932955.9
662.2
180.4
-0.2
90.1
J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein
AMD-193
563624.1
2932956.2
661.3
238.4
-31.2
84.7
J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein
AMD-194
563636.6
2932937.4
661.8
113.7
0
88.7
J Vein, JVZ structure
AMD-195
563636.1
2932937.7
660.8
125.6
-25.3
88
J Vein, JVZ structure
Notes:
1) All co-ordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R
2) Collars have all been RTK surveyed using an eSurvey E800 integrated GNSS base and receiver
3) All drill holes were downhole surveyed using a magnetic survey tool
Appendix B - Abu Marawat significant intersections, holes AMD-167 to AMD-195
Hole ID
Intersection (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
Comments
From
To
Interval
AMD-167
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NSA > 0.18 g/t Au
AMD-168
17.85
20.70
2.85
4.31
40.9
4.77
0.33
0.01
0.87
Fin Vein
and
91.40
93.30
1.90
0.29
18.0
0.49
2.05
0.00
0.96
CVZ zone (sub-grade)
AMD-169
22.30
25.00
2.70
0.97
20.7
1.20
0.18
0.02
1.14
Fin Vein
and
35.00
37.40
2.40
6.13
12.8
6.27
0.05
0.02
0.34
Possible Fin Vein (eastern structure?)
and
113.30
114.80
1.50
0.35
11.5
0.48
1.11
0.00
0.14
CVZ zone (sub-grade)
AMD-170
9.00
13.90
4.90
7.32
42.9
7.80
0.42
0.03
3.63
Fin Vein
and
20.00
21.00
1.00
4.83
42.4
5.30
0.19
0.01
0.35
Possible Fin Vein (eastern structure?)
and
80.50
82.20
1.70
0.41
5.7
0.48
1.94
0.00
0.09
CVZ zone (sub-grade)
AMD-171
10.90
13.80
2.90
6.33
88.8
7.32
0.37
0.03
3.46
Fin Vein
and
53.00
54.60
1.60
0.47
16.5
0.66
0.04
0.01
0.49
Possibly Mid Vein? (sub-grade)
AMD-172
29.60
31.80
2.20
1.10
23.8
1.36
0.17
0.02
0.64
Fin Vein (west)?
and
36.80
38.30
1.50
2.64
24.5
2.92
0.12
0.01
0.73
Fin Vein?
AMD-173
5.70
6.50
0.80
1.07
5.7
1.13
0.07
0.03
0.26
Unnamed structure
AMD-174
4.70
5.20
0.50
1.82
8.5
1.91
0.04
0.04
0.15
Unnamed structure
and
52.70
53.30
0.60
2.78
11.8
2.91
0.18
0.00
0.14
CVZ zone (west structure?)
and
61.60
64.00
2.40
4.46
17.9
4.66
1.37
0.02
0.34
CVZ zone (east structure?)
AMD-175
3.85
4.40
0.55
2.91
27.2
3.21
0.10
0.02
0.27
Unnamed structure
and
58.15
65.10
6.95
2.11
50.2
2.67
0.38
0.00
0.16
CVZ zone
AMD-176
4.70
5.50
0.80
1.23
6.2
1.30
0.04
0.01
0.18
Unnamed structure
and
31.80
32.80
1.00
1.90
20.8
2.13
0.18
0.09
1.01
Possible Mid Vein?
and
70.10
77.00
6.90
0.51
6.3
0.58
0.28
0.00
0.11
CVZ zone
AMD-177
4.30
9.80
5.50
2.09
31.8
2.45
0.16
0.02
1.00
Fin Vein
AMD-178
4.10
10.10
6.00
4.50
58.9
5.15
0.67
0.13
3.81
Fin Vein
AMD-179
9.40
12.20
2.80
2.78
41.6
3.24
0.34
0.07
2.01
Fin Vein
AMD-180
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NSA > 0.50 g/t Au (possible Mid Vein?)
AMD-181
12.30
13.00
0.70
1.11
10.4
1.22
0.08
0.03
0.78
Unnamed structure
and
54.90
61.00
6.10
5.77
96.7
6.85
2.20
0.00
0.96
CVZ zone
AMD-182
7.30
8.30
1.00
30.20
54.1
30.80
0.54
0.23
3.19
Fin Vein
AMD-183
9.25
10.10
0.85
0.84
81.1
1.74
0.83
0.10
3.72
Fin Vein
AMD-184
14.00
16.30
2.30
8.82
111
10.04
0.56
0.62
3.66
Fin Vein
AMD-185
13.60
17.90
4.30
5.22
92.5
6.24
0.44
0.08
2.46
Fin Vein
incl.
13.60
15.10
1.50
14.60
153
16.30
1.12
0.19
3.92
AMD-186
18.00
20.40
2.40
7.50
187
9.58
1.03
0.10
4.43
Fin Vein
AMD-187
39.00
39.70
0.70
1.15
15.0
1.32
0.13
0.04
0.83
and
46.45
47.85
1.40
4.95
15.4
5.12
0.06
0.10
0.20
Possible Mid Vein?
and
68.10
68.60
0.50
2.92
32.8
3.28
0.82
0.16
1.12
Hole ID
Intersection (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t) 2
Cu (%)
Pb (%)
Zn (%)
Comments
From
To
Interval
AMD-188
21.10
23.80
2.70
0.95
15.2
1.12
0.05
0.02
0.10
Possible JVZ West?
and
58.70
63.00
4.30
0.70
6.0
0.77
0.09
0.00
0.28
Possible V Ridge Vein zone?
AMD-189
12.60
13.75
1.15
1.08
3.0
1.11
0.04
0.00
0.06
and
23.65
24.35
0.70
1.99
15.8
2.17
0.04
0.00
0.03
Possible V Ridge Vein zone?
AMD-190
6.55
11.10
4.55
1.55
7.6
1.63
0.06
0.00
0.24
Possible J Vein?
and
42.25
43.45
1.20
3.98
55.4
4.60
0.12
0.01
0.10
JVZ West structure?
and
55.70
56.20
0.50
2.33
18.7
2.54
0.02
0.02
0.05
JVZ West structure?
and
74.40
75.50
1.10
3.62
20.2
3.84
0.19
0.00
0.06
JVZ structure?
and
151.80
154.30
2.50
33.86
419
38.51
0.56
0.11
6.51
Fin Vein
AMD-191
10.40
12.00
1.60
44.59
103
45.73
0.10
0.00
0.21
J Vein?
and
44.25
44.75
0.50
7.72
76.7
8.57
0.13
0.08
0.15
JVZ West structure?
and
72.75
74.00
1.25
1.74
14.5
1.91
0.80
0.00
0.15
JVZ structure?
AMD-192
93.00
94.00
1.00
1.78
12.8
1.92
0.49
0.00
0.42
JVZ structure?
and
159.50
164.20
4.70
6.00
252
8.81
0.23
0.11
1.61
Fin Vein
incl.
161.60
162.80
1.20
23.40
740
31.62
0.85
0.37
5.64
AMD-193
46.20
60.50
14.30
0.89
13.5
1.04
0.21
0.01
0.98
Possible V Ridge Vein/JVZ structure?
incl.
49.40
50.20
0.80
8.68
73.6
9.50
1.80
0.03
4.60
and
73.30
74.10
0.80
4.73
64.2
5.44
0.10
0.02
0.34
JVZ structure?
and
206.10
208.00
1.90
2.38
96.1
3.45
0.19
0.09
0.89
Fin Vein
AMD-194
39.40
40.70
1.30
3.27
52.0
3.85
0.09
0.02
0.14
JVZ West structure?
and
82.15
85.00
2.85
2.77
16.9
2.96
0.35
0.04
0.24
JVZ structure?
AMD-195
22.30
27.20
4.90
0.48
6.4
0.55
0.09
0.00
0.14
Possible J Vein zone?
and
36.80
37.50
0.70
6.00
84.2
6.94
0.15
0.03
0.17
JVZ West structure?
and
90.10
92.30
2.20
3.92
20.8
4.15
0.20
0.02
0.05
JVZ structure?
Notes:
SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.
