Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports Further High Grade Diamond Drilling Results From Abu Marawat, Including 33.86 g/t Gold and 419 g/t Silver Over 2.5 Metres From the Fin Vein, and 44.59 g/t Gold and 103 g/t Silver Over 1.6 Metres From the J Vein

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") updates investors on the results of its diamond drilling programme at the Abu Marawat deposit ("Abu Marawat"), located within the retained exploration areas of the Company's Abu Marawat Concession (the "Concession") in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

The diamond drilling programme at Abu Marawat has now been completed, with 113 holes drilled for a total of 9,642.7 metres. During the programme holes were predominantly drilled horizontally or at shallow angles to test near-surface mineralisation in an area of steep and mountainous terrain that is hard to access for conventional drilling rigs, and is largely undrilled;

Results for a further 29 holes, AMD-167 to AMD-195, are now available, with significant high grade polymetallic mineralised intersections including: 33.86 g/t Au, 419 g/t Ag, 38.51 g/t AuEq, 0.56% Cu and 6.51% Zn over a 2.50m interval from the Fin Vein, from 151.80m downhole depth (hole AMD-190); 44.59 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag, 45.73 g/t AuEq, 0.10% Cu and 0.21% Zn over a 1.60m interval from the J Vein, from 10.40m downhole depth (hole AMD-191); 5.77 g/t Au, 96.7 g/t Ag, 6.85 g/t AuEq, 2.20% Cu and 0.96% Zn over a 6.10m interval from the CVZ, from 54.90m downhole depth (hole AMD-181); 6.00 g/t Au, 252 g/t Ag, 8.81 g/t AuEq, 0.23% Cu and 1.61% Zn over a 4.70m interval from the Fin Vein, from 159.50m downhole depth (hole AMD-192); 7.32 g/t Au, 42.9 g/t Ag, 7.80 g/t AuEq, 0.42% Cu and 3.63% Zn over a 4.90m interval from the Fin Vein, from 9.00m downhole depth (hole AMD-170); and 4.50 g/t Au, 58.9 g/t Ag, 5.15 g/t AuEq, 0.67% Cu and 3.81% Zn over a 6.00m interval from the Fin Vein, from 4.10m downhole depth (hole AMD-178).



"I am very pleased to be able to announce another set of really strong drill results, this time from the Abu Marawat deposit. Along with the results we released from Semna last week these latest results again demonstrate the presence of high grade mineralisation at the Abu Marawat Concession, and its undoubted potential to support multiple gold mining operations" said Tonno Vahk, CEO. "We are currently focussing on Abu Marawat and Semna, as we look to bring then into the Hamama PFS, but in the coming months we are planning to kick off maiden drill programmes at some of our other highly prospective target areas including the second early 20th Century gold mine on the concession at Sir Bakis, and the Bohlog prospect where we trenched wide zones of surface mineralisation back in 2017. At Hamama it is all systems go where we have both the RC and diamond drill rigs turning on geotechnical and metallurgical sampling drill programmes, as we continue to drive the PFS forwards, and we are expecting drilling to resume again at Abu Marawat within the next 2 weeks, following on from this latest set of great results. Aton will also be at the Egypt Mining Forum in Cairo on 15-16 July, and we are very much looking forward to meeting and talking to some of you there!"

Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc deposit

The Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc deposit is located approximately 35km northeast of the Hamama West deposit and 10km north-northeast of the Semna gold mine project, and is accessed via a well maintained desert track from the Qena-Safaga highway, approximately 25km to the north (Figure 1). On March 1, 2012 Aton Resources, when formerly named Alexander Nubia International Inc, announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Abu Marawat, prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., in compliance with the requirements set out in Canada's National Instrument 43-101. The resource was subsequently restated in an updated Technical Report without amendment (see news release dated January 24, 2017), and which is available online at Aton's website at https://atonresources.com/investors/reports-and-presentations. This Inferred Mineral Resource was based on 98 diamond drill holes totalling 19,573 metres. 19 of these holes were drilled by a former property owner, Minex Minerals Egypt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwich Resources Plc during the late 1980's, and the remainder were drilled by Aton in 2011. The Inferred Mineral Resource comprises 2.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.75 g/t Au, 29.3 g/t Ag, 0.77% Cu and 1.15% Zn, containing 162 thousand ounces of gold, 2.7 million ounces of silver, 49 million lbs of copper, and 73 million lbs of zinc, and was based on net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades.

Figure 1: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat Concession, showing the location of the Abu Marawat deposit

The polymetallic mineralisation at Abu Marawat is interpreted as being mesothermal in origin, and occurs in a series of discrete and roughly parallel N-S to NNW-SSE trending veins and structures, of which the Fin Vein and the CVZ are the most significant, hosted within a sequence of intensely hydrothermally altered, felsic metavolcanic rocks (Figure 2). The Fin Vein and the CVZ are about 50-100m apart and have been traced for at least 800m in surface outcrop and drill holes. Aton's previous drilling has demonstrated that these structures extend to at least 200m in depth. The bulk of the Inferred Mineral Resource at the Abu Marawat deposit encompasses parts of the CVZ and the Fin Vein, but there are also other subparallel mineralised veins to the east and to the west of these structures, such as the J Vein, the JVZ structure, and the Valley Vein zone (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Geology plan of the Abu Marawat area, showing the location of Aton drill holes

The mineralisation at Abu Marawat comprises a series of steep to near vertical finely brecciated quartz-carbonate-sulphide "veins". At surface the Fin Vein and the Central Vein zone ("CVZ") are expressed by quartz-rich gossans, and all the larger structures display development of intense wallrock alteration in outcrop. Several of the veins, notably the CVZ, were mined at surface in ancient times, apparently primarily for copper. The mineralised system at Abu Marawat currently remains open both laterally and at depth.

Further to the north, the Abu Marawat deposit appears to be truncated by a large WNW-ESE trending fault postulated to run beneath wadi sediments. To the east a prominent ridge composed of altered ultramafic rocks is thought to represent a significant geological terrane boundary (Figure 2).

Figure 3: Geology and drill hole collar plan of holes targeting the Fin Vein and other structures, AMD-167 to AMD-195

Abu Marawat diamond drilling programme

The diamond drill programme started in June 2024, and has now been completed with 113 holes (holes AMD-101 to AMD-213) drilled for a total of 9,642.7 metres. During the programme holes have predominantly been drilled horizontally or at shallow angles to test previously undrilled near-surface mineralisation.

Assay results are now available for a further 29 holes, AMD-167 to AMD-195, and the collar details of these holes are provided in Appendix A. The holes were predominantly designed to test the Fin Vein, with some also veins testing the CVZ, as well as other subsidiary structures including the V Ridge Vein, the J Vein and the JVZ and JVZ West structures.

Discussion of results

All intersection details from the currently reporting holes AMD-167 to AMD-195 are provided in Appendix B, with selected intersections shown below in Table 1.

Hole ID Intersection (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) 1 Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comments From To Interval AMD-170 9.00 13.90 4.90 7.32 42.9 7.80 0.42 0.03 3.63 Fin Vein AMD-171 10.90 13.80 2.90 6.33 88.8 7.32 0.37 0.03 3.46 Fin Vein AMD-178 4.10 10.10 6.00 4.50 58.9 5.15 0.67 0.13 3.81 Fin Vein AMD-181 54.90 61.00 6.10 5.77 96.7 6.85 2.20 0.00 0.96 CVZ zone AMD-182 7.30 8.30 1.00 30.20 54.1 30.80 0.54 0.23 3.19 Fin Vein AMD-184 14.00 16.30 2.30 8.82 111 10.04 0.56 0.62 3.66 Fin Vein AMD-185 13.60 17.90 4.30 5.22 92.5 6.24 0.44 0.08 2.46 Fin Vein AMD-186 18.00 20.40 2.40 7.50 187 9.58 1.03 0.10 4.43 Fin Vein AMD-190 151.80 154.30 2.50 33.86 419 38.51 0.56 0.11 6.51 Fin Vein AMD-191 10.40 12.00 1.60 44.59 103 45.73 0.10 0.00 0.21 J Vein? AMD-192 159.50 164.20 4.70 6.00 252 8.81 0.23 0.11 1.61 Fin Vein Notes: Gold equivalent calculated using Au and Ag only, with a Au:Ag ratio of 90

Table 1: Selected intersections from the Abu Marawat diamond drilling programme, AMD-167 to AMD-195

Significant high grade gold-silver-copper-zinc mineralisation was consistently intersected in the currently reporting tranche of drill holes, over mineable widths of about 2-6 metres from the Fin Vein. These mineralised intervals include 33.86 g/t Au, 419 g/t Ag, 38.51 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq", calculated using Au and Ag only, with a Au:Ag ratio of 90), 0.56% Cu and 6.51% Zn over a 2.50m interval, from 151.80m downhole depth (hole AMD-190); 6.00 g/t Au, 252 g/t Ag, 8.81 g/t AuEq, 0.23% Cu and 1.61% Zn over a 4.70m interval, from 159.50m downhole depth (hole AMD-192); 7.32 g/t Au, 42.9 g/t Ag, 7.80 g/t AuEq, 0.42% Cu and 3.62% Zn over a 4.90m interval, from 9.00m downhole depth (hole AMD-170); and 4.50 g/t Au, 58.9 g/t Ag, 5.15 g/t AuEq, 0.67% Cu and 3.81% Zn over a 6.00m interval, from 4.10m downhole depth (hole AMD-178).

All these intersections occur within the oxidised and weathered upper part of the Fin Vein, which appears to be replacive in origin. The Fin Vein mineralisation extends to the surface, and in outcrop it stands up as distinct positive topographic feature. It typically displays a granular or brecciated quartz fabric, with a saccharoidal, and honeycombed or vuggy texture when weathered, caused by the removal of granular carbonate minerals and the oxidation of sulphides. It is primarily composed of quartz, carbonates, and iron oxides, as well as copper, zinc and lead oxide mineral species in the weathered zone. See news release dated November 7, 2024 for more details about the Fin Vein.

Mineralisation was also intersected in many of the holes from some of the subsidiary structures, including the V Ridge Vein, the J Vein, and the JVZ and JVZ West structures (Figure 3). The mineralisation was usually sporadic and often occurred in narrow zones, but the J Vein did return a single very high grade mineralised interval of 44.59 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag and 45.73 g/t gold equivalent over 1.60m, from 10.40m downhole depth (hole AMD-191).

Sampling and analytical procedures

The Abu Marawat diamond drill holes were drilled at a combination of either HQ3 size (61.1mm diameter) and/or PQ3 size (83mm diameter). Core was loaded into metal core boxes by the drill crew under supervision of Aton geologists. The core was metre marked onsite at the Abu Marawat camp, with basic geotechnical measurements (total core recovery, solid core recovery, and rock quality designation) undertaken by Aton geologists, as well as specific gravity measurements. It was also photographed in both wet and dry states at Abu Marawat. The core was then carefully packed and transported to the Rodruin exploration camp, where it was geologically logged by senior Aton geologists, and marked up for cutting and sampling at the Rodruin core farm. Samples were typically selected over nominal 1m intervals, but as determined by the logged lithologies. The core was half-cut by Aton staff at the onsite Rodruin sample preparation facility. After the core had been cut, the relevant cut intervals were then photographed again.

The split half-core samples were collected and bagged up in cloth bags, weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite, and split to a nominal c. 500-1,000g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite at the Rodruin sample preparation facility.

QAQC samples were inserted into the sample runs at a rate of approximately 1 certified reference material (or "standard" sample) every 30 samples, 1 blank sample every 15 samples, and 1 duplicate split sample every 15 samples.

The dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt, where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 100g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for geochemical analysis. The reject pulp material was returned to the sample preparation facility at Rodruin, where it is also retained onsite

The samples were analysed for gold by fire assay (30g charge) with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA22 (also fire assay, 50g charge, with a gravimetric finish).

Samples were also analysed for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade silver and base metal samples (Ag >100 g/t, and Cu, Pb or Zn >10,000ppm or >1%) were re-analysed using the ore grade technique AA46 (also an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish).

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("the Concession"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of AngloGold Ashanti's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at the Concession, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the Rodruin deposit in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Semna and Sir Bakis. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within the Concession, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. The Abu Marawat exploitation lease is 57.66 km2 in size, covering the Hamama West and Rodruin mineral deposits, and was established In January 2024 and is valid for an initial period of 20 years. The Concession also includes an additional 255.0 km2 of exploration areas, retained for a further period of 4 years from January 2024. The Concession is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Qualified person

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Chief Geologist of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Appendix A -Abu Marawat diamond drill hole collar details, holes AMD-167 to AMD-195 Hole ID Collar co-ordinates 1,2 EOH depth (m) Dip Grid azimuth Target X Y Z AMD-167 563673.9 2933186.3 633.7 119.7 -3.6 53.6 Fin Vein AMD-168 563704.5 2933143.3 637.8 101.1 0.2 58.5 Fin Vein AMD-169 563704.2 2933143.3 636.9 145.1 -36.9 58.1 Fin Vein AMD-170 563717.3 2933134.4 638.5 95.2 -0.1 59.8 Fin Vein AMD-171 563716.9 2933134.2 637.5 112.8 -31.1 59.1 Fin Vein AMD-172 563728.9 2933123.2 637.9 54.5 -35.7 80.2 Fin Vein AMD-173 563773.3 2933115.9 645.3 36.6 -0.1 78.9 Abandoned - re-drill with SMD-174 AMD-174 563772.6 2933117.4 645.2 80.6 0.3 59.5 CVZ AMD-175 563772.6 2933117.4 644.6 86.8 -21.8 59.5 CVZ AMD-176 563772.5 2933117.3 644.2 90 -36.3 61.9 CVZ AMD-177 563767.9 2933095.3 647.6 19.9 -0.1 237.8 Fin Vein AMD-178 563768.2 2933095.2 646.6 25.5 -37.1 236.7 Fin Vein AMD-179 563774.7 2933076.2 652 30.2 -0.2 239.6 Fin Vein AMD-180 563791.8 2933085.6 652.3 68.6 -0.5 59.5 CVZ AMD-181 563791.8 2933085.5 651.6 90.5 -22 59.9 CVZ AMD-182 563777.5 2933044.8 661.7 18.2 -0.3 278 Fin Vein AMD-183 563782.3 2933039.9 661.6 17.7 -0.5 219.2 Fin Vein AMD-184 563791.5 2933013.7 668.4 24.7 -0.8 228.5 Fin Vein AMD-185 563796.1 2932981.4 676.5 26.9 -31.3 270.5 Fin Vein AMD-186 563796.4 2932978.9 676.4 29.5 -0.4 242.5 Fin Vein AMD-187 563808.9 2932985.9 677.2 91.7 -0.4 59.2 CVZ AMD-188 563724.4 2933022.2 650.3 75.9 -10.7 269.9 V Ridge Vein, JVZ AMD-189 563689.3 2933061.5 642.7 51.2 -0.7 270.7 V Ridge Vein, JVZ AMD-190 563643.1 2932988.9 658.3 172.9 -13.9 91.2 J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-191 563643.1 2932988.7 657.7 92.8 -0.6 91.7 J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-192 563624.4 2932955.9 662.2 180.4 -0.2 90.1 J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-193 563624.1 2932956.2 661.3 238.4 -31.2 84.7 J Vein, JVZ structure, Fin Vein AMD-194 563636.6 2932937.4 661.8 113.7 0 88.7 J Vein, JVZ structure AMD-195 563636.1 2932937.7 660.8 125.6 -25.3 88 J Vein, JVZ structure Notes: 1) All co-ordinates are UTM (WGS84) Zone 36R 2) Collars have all been RTK surveyed using an eSurvey E800 integrated GNSS base and receiver 3) All drill holes were downhole surveyed using a magnetic survey tool Appendix B - Abu Marawat significant intersections, holes AMD-167 to AMD-195 Hole ID Intersection (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comments From To Interval AMD-167 - - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.18 g/t Au AMD-168 17.85 20.70 2.85 4.31 40.9 4.77 0.33 0.01 0.87 Fin Vein and 91.40 93.30 1.90 0.29 18.0 0.49 2.05 0.00 0.96 CVZ zone (sub-grade) AMD-169 22.30 25.00 2.70 0.97 20.7 1.20 0.18 0.02 1.14 Fin Vein and 35.00 37.40 2.40 6.13 12.8 6.27 0.05 0.02 0.34 Possible Fin Vein (eastern structure?) and 113.30 114.80 1.50 0.35 11.5 0.48 1.11 0.00 0.14 CVZ zone (sub-grade) AMD-170 9.00 13.90 4.90 7.32 42.9 7.80 0.42 0.03 3.63 Fin Vein and 20.00 21.00 1.00 4.83 42.4 5.30 0.19 0.01 0.35 Possible Fin Vein (eastern structure?) and 80.50 82.20 1.70 0.41 5.7 0.48 1.94 0.00 0.09 CVZ zone (sub-grade) AMD-171 10.90 13.80 2.90 6.33 88.8 7.32 0.37 0.03 3.46 Fin Vein and 53.00 54.60 1.60 0.47 16.5 0.66 0.04 0.01 0.49 Possibly Mid Vein? (sub-grade) AMD-172 29.60 31.80 2.20 1.10 23.8 1.36 0.17 0.02 0.64 Fin Vein (west)? and 36.80 38.30 1.50 2.64 24.5 2.92 0.12 0.01 0.73 Fin Vein? AMD-173 5.70 6.50 0.80 1.07 5.7 1.13 0.07 0.03 0.26 Unnamed structure AMD-174 4.70 5.20 0.50 1.82 8.5 1.91 0.04 0.04 0.15 Unnamed structure and 52.70 53.30 0.60 2.78 11.8 2.91 0.18 0.00 0.14 CVZ zone (west structure?) and 61.60 64.00 2.40 4.46 17.9 4.66 1.37 0.02 0.34 CVZ zone (east structure?) AMD-175 3.85 4.40 0.55 2.91 27.2 3.21 0.10 0.02 0.27 Unnamed structure and 58.15 65.10 6.95 2.11 50.2 2.67 0.38 0.00 0.16 CVZ zone AMD-176 4.70 5.50 0.80 1.23 6.2 1.30 0.04 0.01 0.18 Unnamed structure and 31.80 32.80 1.00 1.90 20.8 2.13 0.18 0.09 1.01 Possible Mid Vein? and 70.10 77.00 6.90 0.51 6.3 0.58 0.28 0.00 0.11 CVZ zone AMD-177 4.30 9.80 5.50 2.09 31.8 2.45 0.16 0.02 1.00 Fin Vein AMD-178 4.10 10.10 6.00 4.50 58.9 5.15 0.67 0.13 3.81 Fin Vein AMD-179 9.40 12.20 2.80 2.78 41.6 3.24 0.34 0.07 2.01 Fin Vein AMD-180 - - - - - - - - - NSA > 0.50 g/t Au (possible Mid Vein?) AMD-181 12.30 13.00 0.70 1.11 10.4 1.22 0.08 0.03 0.78 Unnamed structure and 54.90 61.00 6.10 5.77 96.7 6.85 2.20 0.00 0.96 CVZ zone AMD-182 7.30 8.30 1.00 30.20 54.1 30.80 0.54 0.23 3.19 Fin Vein AMD-183 9.25 10.10 0.85 0.84 81.1 1.74 0.83 0.10 3.72 Fin Vein AMD-184 14.00 16.30 2.30 8.82 111 10.04 0.56 0.62 3.66 Fin Vein AMD-185 13.60 17.90 4.30 5.22 92.5 6.24 0.44 0.08 2.46 Fin Vein incl. 13.60 15.10 1.50 14.60 153 16.30 1.12 0.19 3.92 AMD-186 18.00 20.40 2.40 7.50 187 9.58 1.03 0.10 4.43 Fin Vein AMD-187 39.00 39.70 0.70 1.15 15.0 1.32 0.13 0.04 0.83 and 46.45 47.85 1.40 4.95 15.4 5.12 0.06 0.10 0.20 Possible Mid Vein? and 68.10 68.60 0.50 2.92 32.8 3.28 0.82 0.16 1.12 Hole ID Intersection (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) 2 Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Comments From To Interval AMD-188 21.10 23.80 2.70 0.95 15.2 1.12 0.05 0.02 0.10 Possible JVZ West? and 58.70 63.00 4.30 0.70 6.0 0.77 0.09 0.00 0.28 Possible V Ridge Vein zone? AMD-189 12.60 13.75 1.15 1.08 3.0 1.11 0.04 0.00 0.06 and 23.65 24.35 0.70 1.99 15.8 2.17 0.04 0.00 0.03 Possible V Ridge Vein zone? AMD-190 6.55 11.10 4.55 1.55 7.6 1.63 0.06 0.00 0.24 Possible J Vein? and 42.25 43.45 1.20 3.98 55.4 4.60 0.12 0.01 0.10 JVZ West structure? and 55.70 56.20 0.50 2.33 18.7 2.54 0.02 0.02 0.05 JVZ West structure? and 74.40 75.50 1.10 3.62 20.2 3.84 0.19 0.00 0.06 JVZ structure? and 151.80 154.30 2.50 33.86 419 38.51 0.56 0.11 6.51 Fin Vein AMD-191 10.40 12.00 1.60 44.59 103 45.73 0.10 0.00 0.21 J Vein? and 44.25 44.75 0.50 7.72 76.7 8.57 0.13 0.08 0.15 JVZ West structure? and 72.75 74.00 1.25 1.74 14.5 1.91 0.80 0.00 0.15 JVZ structure? AMD-192 93.00 94.00 1.00 1.78 12.8 1.92 0.49 0.00 0.42 JVZ structure? and 159.50 164.20 4.70 6.00 252 8.81 0.23 0.11 1.61 Fin Vein incl. 161.60 162.80 1.20 23.40 740 31.62 0.85 0.37 5.64 AMD-193 46.20 60.50 14.30 0.89 13.5 1.04 0.21 0.01 0.98 Possible V Ridge Vein/JVZ structure? incl. 49.40 50.20 0.80 8.68 73.6 9.50 1.80 0.03 4.60 and 73.30 74.10 0.80 4.73 64.2 5.44 0.10 0.02 0.34 JVZ structure? and 206.10 208.00 1.90 2.38 96.1 3.45 0.19 0.09 0.89 Fin Vein AMD-194 39.40 40.70 1.30 3.27 52.0 3.85 0.09 0.02 0.14 JVZ West structure? and 82.15 85.00 2.85 2.77 16.9 2.96 0.35 0.04 0.24 JVZ structure? AMD-195 22.30 27.20 4.90 0.48 6.4 0.55 0.09 0.00 0.14 Possible J Vein zone? and 36.80 37.50 0.70 6.00 84.2 6.94 0.15 0.03 0.17 JVZ West structure? and 90.10 92.30 2.20 3.92 20.8 4.15 0.20 0.02 0.05 JVZ structure? Notes: Mineralised intervals were typically calculated using a nominal cut-off of 0.5 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq), other lower grade intervals were defined subjectively Gold equivalent calculated using Au and Ag only, with an Au:Ag ratio of 90 SOURCE: Aton Resources, Inc.

