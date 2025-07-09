The company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:1000. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from July 14, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: QLINEA Terms: Reverse split: 1:1000 Current ISIN: SE0011527845 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: July 11, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0025420714 First day of trading with new ISIN code: July 14, 2025

