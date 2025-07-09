

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced a partnership agreement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to supply lenacapavir - Gilead's injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor - for the prevention of HIV as pre-exposure prophylaxis. Gilead will supply doses to reach up to two million people over three years, at no profit to Gilead.



Under this strategic partnership agreement with the Global Fund, countries supported by the Global Fund that are among the 120 high-incidence, resource-limited countries can access lenacapavir for PrEP. Lenacapavir for HIV prevention is not approved by regulatory authority outside of the United States.



