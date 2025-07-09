SK Capital Partners, LP ("SK Capital"), a New York-based private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors, today announced that its affiliate has entered into exclusive negotiations with LISI Group (Euronext: FII) to acquire LISI Group's Medical division ("Lisi Medical" or the "Company").

The transaction remains subject to the approval of the competent antitrust authorities, foreign direct investment control authorities and to the information and consultation processes of the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws. As such, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Lisi Medical is a leading MedTech CDMO focused on the production of high-precision metal components and assemblies serving global medical device original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). The Company's products include instruments utilized in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery as well as orthopedic implants. Lisi Medical operates four manufacturing sites with expertise in precision machining, forging, and engineering solutions, including highly automated production two in Minnesota, U.S. and two in France.

Josh Lieberman, Principal at SK Capital, commented, "We feel privileged to partner with LISI Group to acquire Lisi Medical, whose deep engineering heritage and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies enable it to serve as a critical solutions provider for the world's largest MedTech OEM customers. Under LISI Group's ownership, the Company has made significant investments to increase automation, expand production capacity, and add capabilities to support the growth of its customers. We look forward to working with Lisi Medical's management team to accelerate the Company's growth by expanding with existing and new customers and continuing to add new capabilities both organically and through M&A."

Aaron Davenport, Managing Director at SK Capital, added, "Given Lisi Medical's highly engineered solutions and deep relationships with leading MedTech customers, the Company fits very well within the SK Capital portfolio. SK Capital has deep experience in the life sciences CDMO sector and a long-standing track record of carving out businesses and establishing them as thriving, independent platforms, and we believe Lisi Medical represents an attractive opportunity to implement our transformational growth strategy."

Emmanuel Viellard, CEO of LISI Group, stated, "After 14 years of strong development and manufacturing consolidation within LISI Group, we are now looking forward to partner with SK Capital and boost Lisi Medical's next development phase. Their strong track record in the life sciences sector and proven experience in France provide the essential strategic foresight and financial power to support the company going forward. This will also empower Lisi Medical to expand its offerings and capabilities, while solidifying its standing as a top-tier partner for leading MedTech OEMs. We are confident this transaction will be beneficial to all stakeholders of Lisi Medical, be it employees, clients or suppliers."

Kirkland Ellis is serving as legal counsel and Piper Sandler Co., Jefferies LLC, and Sycomore Corporate Finance are serving as financial advisors to SK Capital. Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients, provided committed debt financing in support of the transaction.

Rothschild Co is serving as financial advisor and Dentons is serving as legal counsel to LISI Group.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About the LISI Group

LISI is a global industrial group specialising in the manufacture of high value-added assembly solutions and components for the aerospace, automotive and medical sectors. As a partner to the world's leading players and driven by its long-standing family values, LISI innovates and invests in research and development for the products of tomorrow. to meet its customers' needs, particularly in terms of quality, safety and performance. The LISI Group thus sets itself apart by relying on two strategic pillars: innovation and operational excellence, while integrating a strong CSR culture. Learn more at www.lisi-group.com.

