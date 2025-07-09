Reactive Technologies: Taipower and RTL's GridMetrix demonstrate that the Taiwan grid can integrate more renewable energy safer and faster

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) and Reactive Technologies (RTL) have published findings from their pioneering real-time inertia measurement initiative launched last year. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Taiwan's green energy transition, ensuring grid reliability as more renewable energy sources are integrated into the grid. It also deepens the long-standing relationship between Taipower and RTL, following successful projects on frequency monitoring and spot inertia measurement.

System inertia is the power grid's natural resistance to sudden changes in frequency, provided by the stored energy in rotating machines and other sources like motors and grid-forming inverters. It plays a critical role in maintaining grid stability by buffering against sudden fluctuations in electricity supply and demand. Traditionally provided by fossil fuel plants through the rotating mass of turbines, this inertia is declining as the use of renewable energy sources like wind and solar increase. As Taiwan transitions to greener energy, it needs to better understand this trend and identify new solutions to manage it.

Although renewables currently make up just 12% of Taiwan's electricity mix (Taiwan Power Company, 2025), Taipower has proactively adopted RTL's GridMetrix® platform to enhance system visibility and prepare for higher renewable penetration. The platform provides real-time grid stability insights, enabling data-driven decisions to optimize planning, save costs, and advance its 2050 goal of 60-70% renewable generation.

As part of this initiative, Taipower successfully measured grid inertia across its entire power network, uncovering a significant amount of "residual inertia", the stabilizing force that remains in the system even when generation drops. This hidden reserve made up 34% of total system inertia, revealing that Taiwan's grid is more robust than previously estimated. The finding confirms Taiwan's strong position to safely and efficiently integrate more renewable energy.

This project is also notable as Taipower is one of the first grid operators globally to use a battery energy storage system (BESS) as a modulator for active, real-time inertia measurement.

Marc Borrett, CEO of Reactive Technologies says:

"This partnership with Taipower marks a pivotal moment in the global energy transition. By successfully demonstrating real-time inertia measurement across Taiwan's grid, we've proven that it is possible to integrate renewable energy at scale without compromising stability. Taipower's leadership and commitment to innovation is setting a powerful example for grid operators worldwide."

Dr Wu Chin-Chung Ph.D, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Taiwan Power Company

"Through our collaboration with Reactive Technologies, we have gained better visibility into system inertia, allowing us to make smarter, data-driven decisions about renewable integration. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation, working to deliver a secure and sustainable energy future for the people of Taiwan."

The next phase of the project will see the deployment of a system inertia forecasting tool in late 2025. Leveraging AI and machine learning, the tool will analyze historical patterns alongside real-time grid data to generate day-ahead inertia forecasts, supporting more informed and proactive grid operations.

For more information visit: https://reactive-technologies.com/news/taipower-and-rtls-gridmetrix-demonstrate-that-the-taiwan-grid-can-integrate-more-renewable-energy-safer-and-faster/

