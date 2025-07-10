Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
10 July 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1981.5245 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
9 July 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
25,378
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1960.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2000.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1981.5245
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,054,526. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,054,526. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1981.0326
24,191
BATS Trading Europe
1991.5501
1,187
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
178
1974.00
08:26:10
00076162238TRLO0
XLON
179
1970.00
08:26:53
00076162253TRLO0
XLON
158
1980.00
08:28:48
00076162314TRLO0
XLON
172
1978.00
08:29:20
00076162355TRLO0
XLON
152
1976.00
08:30:33
00076162451TRLO0
XLON
230
1972.00
08:30:54
00076162455TRLO0
XLON
347
1970.00
08:30:54
00076162456TRLO0
XLON
499
1970.00
08:30:54
00076162457TRLO0
XLON
347
1970.00
08:30:54
00076162458TRLO0
XLON
499
1970.00
08:30:54
00076162459TRLO0
XLON
342
1970.00
08:30:54
00076162460TRLO0
XLON
690
1970.00
08:30:55
00076162461TRLO0
XLON
162
1970.00
08:30:55
00076162462TRLO0
XLON
118
1970.00
08:30:55
00076162463TRLO0
XLON
50
1970.00
08:30:55
00076162464TRLO0
XLON
447
1970.00
08:30:55
00076162465TRLO0
XLON
342
1970.00
08:30:55
00076162466TRLO0
XLON
151
1970.00
08:30:55
00076162467TRLO0
XLON
95
1970.00
08:30:57
00076162485TRLO0
XLON
229
1970.00
08:30:59
00076162489TRLO0
XLON
342
1970.00
08:30:59
00076162490TRLO0
XLON
76
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162494TRLO0
XLON
156
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162495TRLO0
XLON
181
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162496TRLO0
XLON
162
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162497TRLO0
XLON
207
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162498TRLO0
XLON
61
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162499TRLO0
XLON
400
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162501TRLO0
XLON
448
1970.00
08:31:00
00076162502TRLO0
XLON
174
1968.00
08:31:00
00076162500TRLO0
XLON
319
1962.00
08:31:01
00076162504TRLO0
XLON
147
1960.00
08:32:26
00076162553TRLO0
XLON
38
1976.00
09:01:53
00076164048TRLO0
XLON
39
1978.00
09:11:43
00076164537TRLO0
XLON
55
1978.00
09:11:43
00076164538TRLO0
XLON
48
1978.00
09:11:43
00076164539TRLO0
XLON
37
1980.00
09:18:47
00076164783TRLO0
XLON
104
1980.00
09:18:47
00076164785TRLO0
XLON
28
1980.00
09:19:04
00076164798TRLO0
XLON
172
1978.00
09:21:39
00076164908TRLO0
XLON
10000
1980.00
09:22:27
00076164975TRLO0
XLON
100
1980.00
09:33:35
00076165313TRLO0
XLON
148
1990.00
10:01:29
00076166227TRLO0
XLON
154
1990.00
10:01:29
00076166229TRLO0
XLON
188
1990.00
10:01:29
00076166225TRLO0
BATE
150
1990.00
10:01:29
00076166226TRLO0
BATE
167
1990.00
10:01:29
00076166228TRLO0
BATE
24
1990.00
10:15:54
00076167033TRLO0
BATE
43
1990.00
10:15:54
00076167034TRLO0
BATE
149
1990.00
10:28:23
00076167546TRLO0
XLON
94
1990.00
10:28:23
00076167547TRLO0
BATE
180
1990.00
10:28:23
00076167548TRLO0
BATE
157
1990.00
10:28:23
00076167549TRLO0
BATE
246
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183258TRLO0
XLON
286
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183259TRLO0
XLON
157
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183260TRLO0
XLON
158
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183261TRLO0
XLON
188
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183262TRLO0
XLON
170
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183263TRLO0
XLON
145
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183264TRLO0
XLON
161
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183265TRLO0
XLON
145
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183266TRLO0
XLON
174
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183267TRLO0
XLON
177
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183268TRLO0
XLON
146
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183269TRLO0
XLON
170
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183270TRLO0
XLON
148
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183271TRLO0
XLON
159
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183272TRLO0
XLON
173
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183273TRLO0
XLON
174
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183274TRLO0
XLON
168
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183275TRLO0
XLON
179
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183276TRLO0
XLON
173
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183277TRLO0
XLON
161
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183278TRLO0
XLON
150
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183279TRLO0
XLON
167
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183280TRLO0
XLON
148
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183281TRLO0
XLON
159
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183282TRLO0
XLON
159
2000.00
16:12:36
00076183283TRLO0
XLON
294
2000.00
16:12:54
00076183297TRLO0
XLON
127
2000.00
16:18:18
00076183836TRLO0
XLON
33
2000.00
16:18:18
00076183837TRLO0
XLON
164
2000.00
16:18:18
00076183838TRLO0
XLON
151
2000.00
16:19:37
00076183897TRLO0
BATE
33
2000.00
16:23:56
00076184187TRLO0
BATE
