Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

10 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1981.5245 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 9 July 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,378 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1960.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2000.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1981.5245

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,054,526. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,054,526. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1981.0326 24,191 BATS Trading Europe 1991.5501 1,187

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 178 1974.00 08:26:10 00076162238TRLO0 XLON 179 1970.00 08:26:53 00076162253TRLO0 XLON 158 1980.00 08:28:48 00076162314TRLO0 XLON 172 1978.00 08:29:20 00076162355TRLO0 XLON 152 1976.00 08:30:33 00076162451TRLO0 XLON 230 1972.00 08:30:54 00076162455TRLO0 XLON 347 1970.00 08:30:54 00076162456TRLO0 XLON 499 1970.00 08:30:54 00076162457TRLO0 XLON 347 1970.00 08:30:54 00076162458TRLO0 XLON 499 1970.00 08:30:54 00076162459TRLO0 XLON 342 1970.00 08:30:54 00076162460TRLO0 XLON 690 1970.00 08:30:55 00076162461TRLO0 XLON 162 1970.00 08:30:55 00076162462TRLO0 XLON 118 1970.00 08:30:55 00076162463TRLO0 XLON 50 1970.00 08:30:55 00076162464TRLO0 XLON 447 1970.00 08:30:55 00076162465TRLO0 XLON 342 1970.00 08:30:55 00076162466TRLO0 XLON 151 1970.00 08:30:55 00076162467TRLO0 XLON 95 1970.00 08:30:57 00076162485TRLO0 XLON 229 1970.00 08:30:59 00076162489TRLO0 XLON 342 1970.00 08:30:59 00076162490TRLO0 XLON 76 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162494TRLO0 XLON 156 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162495TRLO0 XLON 181 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162496TRLO0 XLON 162 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162497TRLO0 XLON 207 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162498TRLO0 XLON 61 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162499TRLO0 XLON 400 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162501TRLO0 XLON 448 1970.00 08:31:00 00076162502TRLO0 XLON 174 1968.00 08:31:00 00076162500TRLO0 XLON 319 1962.00 08:31:01 00076162504TRLO0 XLON 147 1960.00 08:32:26 00076162553TRLO0 XLON 38 1976.00 09:01:53 00076164048TRLO0 XLON 39 1978.00 09:11:43 00076164537TRLO0 XLON 55 1978.00 09:11:43 00076164538TRLO0 XLON 48 1978.00 09:11:43 00076164539TRLO0 XLON 37 1980.00 09:18:47 00076164783TRLO0 XLON 104 1980.00 09:18:47 00076164785TRLO0 XLON 28 1980.00 09:19:04 00076164798TRLO0 XLON 172 1978.00 09:21:39 00076164908TRLO0 XLON 10000 1980.00 09:22:27 00076164975TRLO0 XLON 100 1980.00 09:33:35 00076165313TRLO0 XLON 148 1990.00 10:01:29 00076166227TRLO0 XLON 154 1990.00 10:01:29 00076166229TRLO0 XLON 188 1990.00 10:01:29 00076166225TRLO0 BATE 150 1990.00 10:01:29 00076166226TRLO0 BATE 167 1990.00 10:01:29 00076166228TRLO0 BATE 24 1990.00 10:15:54 00076167033TRLO0 BATE 43 1990.00 10:15:54 00076167034TRLO0 BATE 149 1990.00 10:28:23 00076167546TRLO0 XLON 94 1990.00 10:28:23 00076167547TRLO0 BATE 180 1990.00 10:28:23 00076167548TRLO0 BATE 157 1990.00 10:28:23 00076167549TRLO0 BATE 246 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183258TRLO0 XLON 286 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183259TRLO0 XLON 157 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183260TRLO0 XLON 158 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183261TRLO0 XLON 188 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183262TRLO0 XLON 170 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183263TRLO0 XLON 145 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183264TRLO0 XLON 161 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183265TRLO0 XLON 145 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183266TRLO0 XLON 174 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183267TRLO0 XLON 177 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183268TRLO0 XLON 146 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183269TRLO0 XLON 170 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183270TRLO0 XLON 148 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183271TRLO0 XLON 159 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183272TRLO0 XLON 173 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183273TRLO0 XLON 174 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183274TRLO0 XLON 168 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183275TRLO0 XLON 179 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183276TRLO0 XLON 173 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183277TRLO0 XLON 161 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183278TRLO0 XLON 150 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183279TRLO0 XLON 167 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183280TRLO0 XLON 148 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183281TRLO0 XLON 159 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183282TRLO0 XLON 159 2000.00 16:12:36 00076183283TRLO0 XLON 294 2000.00 16:12:54 00076183297TRLO0 XLON 127 2000.00 16:18:18 00076183836TRLO0 XLON 33 2000.00 16:18:18 00076183837TRLO0 XLON 164 2000.00 16:18:18 00076183838TRLO0 XLON 151 2000.00 16:19:37 00076183897TRLO0 BATE 33 2000.00 16:23:56 00076184187TRLO0 BATE

