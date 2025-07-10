Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
09.07.25 | 08:03
22,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

10 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1981.5245 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

9 July 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,378

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1960.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2000.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1981.5245

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,054,526. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,054,526. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1981.0326

24,191

BATS Trading Europe

1991.5501

1,187

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

178

1974.00

08:26:10

00076162238TRLO0

XLON

179

1970.00

08:26:53

00076162253TRLO0

XLON

158

1980.00

08:28:48

00076162314TRLO0

XLON

172

1978.00

08:29:20

00076162355TRLO0

XLON

152

1976.00

08:30:33

00076162451TRLO0

XLON

230

1972.00

08:30:54

00076162455TRLO0

XLON

347

1970.00

08:30:54

00076162456TRLO0

XLON

499

1970.00

08:30:54

00076162457TRLO0

XLON

347

1970.00

08:30:54

00076162458TRLO0

XLON

499

1970.00

08:30:54

00076162459TRLO0

XLON

342

1970.00

08:30:54

00076162460TRLO0

XLON

690

1970.00

08:30:55

00076162461TRLO0

XLON

162

1970.00

08:30:55

00076162462TRLO0

XLON

118

1970.00

08:30:55

00076162463TRLO0

XLON

50

1970.00

08:30:55

00076162464TRLO0

XLON

447

1970.00

08:30:55

00076162465TRLO0

XLON

342

1970.00

08:30:55

00076162466TRLO0

XLON

151

1970.00

08:30:55

00076162467TRLO0

XLON

95

1970.00

08:30:57

00076162485TRLO0

XLON

229

1970.00

08:30:59

00076162489TRLO0

XLON

342

1970.00

08:30:59

00076162490TRLO0

XLON

76

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162494TRLO0

XLON

156

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162495TRLO0

XLON

181

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162496TRLO0

XLON

162

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162497TRLO0

XLON

207

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162498TRLO0

XLON

61

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162499TRLO0

XLON

400

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162501TRLO0

XLON

448

1970.00

08:31:00

00076162502TRLO0

XLON

174

1968.00

08:31:00

00076162500TRLO0

XLON

319

1962.00

08:31:01

00076162504TRLO0

XLON

147

1960.00

08:32:26

00076162553TRLO0

XLON

38

1976.00

09:01:53

00076164048TRLO0

XLON

39

1978.00

09:11:43

00076164537TRLO0

XLON

55

1978.00

09:11:43

00076164538TRLO0

XLON

48

1978.00

09:11:43

00076164539TRLO0

XLON

37

1980.00

09:18:47

00076164783TRLO0

XLON

104

1980.00

09:18:47

00076164785TRLO0

XLON

28

1980.00

09:19:04

00076164798TRLO0

XLON

172

1978.00

09:21:39

00076164908TRLO0

XLON

10000

1980.00

09:22:27

00076164975TRLO0

XLON

100

1980.00

09:33:35

00076165313TRLO0

XLON

148

1990.00

10:01:29

00076166227TRLO0

XLON

154

1990.00

10:01:29

00076166229TRLO0

XLON

188

1990.00

10:01:29

00076166225TRLO0

BATE

150

1990.00

10:01:29

00076166226TRLO0

BATE

167

1990.00

10:01:29

00076166228TRLO0

BATE

24

1990.00

10:15:54

00076167033TRLO0

BATE

43

1990.00

10:15:54

00076167034TRLO0

BATE

149

1990.00

10:28:23

00076167546TRLO0

XLON

94

1990.00

10:28:23

00076167547TRLO0

BATE

180

1990.00

10:28:23

00076167548TRLO0

BATE

157

1990.00

10:28:23

00076167549TRLO0

BATE

246

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183258TRLO0

XLON

286

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183259TRLO0

XLON

157

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183260TRLO0

XLON

158

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183261TRLO0

XLON

188

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183262TRLO0

XLON

170

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183263TRLO0

XLON

145

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183264TRLO0

XLON

161

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183265TRLO0

XLON

145

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183266TRLO0

XLON

174

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183267TRLO0

XLON

177

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183268TRLO0

XLON

146

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183269TRLO0

XLON

170

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183270TRLO0

XLON

148

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183271TRLO0

XLON

159

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183272TRLO0

XLON

173

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183273TRLO0

XLON

174

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183274TRLO0

XLON

168

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183275TRLO0

XLON

179

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183276TRLO0

XLON

173

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183277TRLO0

XLON

161

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183278TRLO0

XLON

150

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183279TRLO0

XLON

167

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183280TRLO0

XLON

148

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183281TRLO0

XLON

159

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183282TRLO0

XLON

159

2000.00

16:12:36

00076183283TRLO0

XLON

294

2000.00

16:12:54

00076183297TRLO0

XLON

127

2000.00

16:18:18

00076183836TRLO0

XLON

33

2000.00

16:18:18

00076183837TRLO0

XLON

164

2000.00

16:18:18

00076183838TRLO0

XLON

151

2000.00

16:19:37

00076183897TRLO0

BATE

33

2000.00

16:23:56

00076184187TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.