Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1998.5814 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 4 July 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,309 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1986.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2000.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1998.5814

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,120,119. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,120,119. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1998.5814 6,309

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 220 1996.00 08:16:01 00076111100TRLO0 XLON 66 1996.00 08:16:01 00076111101TRLO0 XLON 223 1996.00 08:16:01 00076111102TRLO0 XLON 164 1986.00 08:16:40 00076111107TRLO0 XLON 33 1988.00 08:23:24 00076111354TRLO0 XLON 4 1988.00 08:23:24 00076111355TRLO0 XLON 14 1988.00 08:23:24 00076111356TRLO0 XLON 97 1988.00 08:23:38 00076111359TRLO0 XLON 39 1994.00 08:29:09 00076111576TRLO0 XLON 136 1994.00 08:29:09 00076111577TRLO0 XLON 11 1992.00 08:30:01 00076111619TRLO0 XLON 89 1992.00 08:30:01 00076111620TRLO0 XLON 35 1992.00 08:30:21 00076111638TRLO0 XLON 178 1996.00 08:46:28 00076112092TRLO0 XLON 101 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118667TRLO0 XLON 745 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118668TRLO0 XLON 231 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118669TRLO0 XLON 936 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118670TRLO0 XLON 40 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118671TRLO0 XLON 887 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118672TRLO0 XLON 89 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118673TRLO0 XLON 475 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118674TRLO0 XLON 438 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118675TRLO0 XLON 538 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118676TRLO0 XLON 61 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118677TRLO0 XLON 110 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118678TRLO0 XLON 349 2000.00 12:23:13 00076118679TRLO0 XLON

