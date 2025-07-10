

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Group AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear company, reported that its preliminary consolidated sales for the first half of the year 2025 were around 1.2 billion euros, an increase of 12% from the previous year.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the period grow to around 290 million euros from 230 million euros last year.



The company confirmed its outlook for the full year issued as part of its Annual Report in April 2025. It expects fiscal year 2025 customer satisfaction to remain at a high level of around 90%. It anticipates overall sales of up to 2.5 billion euros. And it is confident that this year its operating profitability margin (adjusted EBITDA) in Europe will reach 25%, in line with its Vision 2025 goal.



The company said it is confident to accelerate its profitable growth pace in the coming five years. By 2030, the company plans to have maintained its exceptionally high customer satisfaction of around 90% while further increasing its global sales to approximately 4 billion euros. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin will increase to approximately 25%.



The company noted that its Vision 2035 growth will be driven by core optometry business in Europe, its new optometry business in the US, its fast-growing audiology business and its innovations in adjacent healthcare services.



