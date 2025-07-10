The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

The Diverse Income Trust plc

10thJuly 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 9thJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

9th July 2025 109.12p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 106.99p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

