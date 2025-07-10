PRESS RELEASE

Global Bioenergies: takeover bid deadline extended

to 18 July 2025

Evry, 10 July 2025 - 05:45 p.m.: Potential buyers of Global Bioenergies' activities expressed their interest yesterday at noon at the deadline that had been set. Two offers and three letters of intent have been sent to Maître Joanna Rousselet1. The candidates have expressed a wish for more time to conduct their study. The date for submission of preliminary bids has therefore been postponed to 18 July 2025 at noon. Postponing will potentially allow other parties to position themselves.

The review hearing at which potential final offers would be presented to the Evry Commercial Court could take place in September or October.

As a reminder, the pre-pack sale only provides for the sale of the Company's assets. Global Bioenergies' shares will not be taken over: the liquidation of the Company will follow the asset sale transaction, and the value of the ALGBE shares will become zero. It is still theoretically possible that the actions will be taken over, but the probability is extremely low today, and no discussions in this regard are currently taking place.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, comments: "We had no choice but to launch this pre-pack sale process a month ago, which aims to maintain business activities and all or some of the jobs, but which does not provide any compensation for the shareholders, including myself, who will therefore have lost their investment. Despite a promising partnership project with a major industrialist wishing to remain undisclosed at this stage, with which a non-binding term sheet was signed in February 2025, the Company was unable to finance the next chapter in its current configuration as a listed company, with significant debts (€13M). Of course, we regret not having been able to bring our solution to the SAF market, and thus make a significant contribution to the environmental transition. We hope that others will be able to do so, based on the acquisition of the Company's assets. We remain more convinced than ever of the urgent need to develop solutions aiming at curbing global warming, against the current global trend which sees efforts in this area diminishing."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

As a committed player in the fight against global warming, Global Bioenergies has developed a unique process to produce SAF and e-SAF from renewable resources, thereby meeting the challenges of decarbonising air transport. Its technology is one of the very few solutions already certified by ASTM. Its products also meet the high standards of the cosmetics industry, and L'Oréal is its largest shareholder with a 13.5% stake. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

1 Interested candidates are invited to submit their offer to: Maître Joanna Rousselet - SCP Abitbol et Rousselet, joanna.rousselet@fajr.eu.

