Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 08:03
5,380 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3705,56008:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 07:34 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - June 2025

First six months 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 6,277 (6,771), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of three percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 300 (395), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 4.8 (5.8) percent.
  • Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -105 (-73), which mainly referred to structural measures to meet a weaker market and over time improve the Group's margins. The structural measures are expected to result in annual cost savings of around MSEK 151, of which around MSEK 84 in 2025.
  • Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK -7 (68), corresponding to SEK -0.23 (1.89) per share.
  • Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,007 (1,157). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 989 (141).
  • Cash conversion was 120 (120) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.
  • Free cash flow per share was SEK 19.51 (22.61).
  • Net debt decreased by MSEK 888 to MSEK 8,224 compared to MSEK 9,112 at the beginning of the year. Excluding effects from IFRS 16, net debt decreased by MSEK 254 to MSEK 3,777 compared to MSEK 4,031 at the beginning of the year.

Second quarter 2025

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,044 (3,503), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of five percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 167 (215), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.5 (6.1) percent
  • Operating profit was impacted by one-off items of MSEK -18 (-47), which mainly referred to structural measures and change in management in one of the Group's subsidiaries.
  • Adjusted result after tax amounted to MSEK 14 (36), corresponding to SEK 0.37 (0.99) per share.
  • Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 487 (516). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 486 (20).
  • Cash conversion increased to 106 (103) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.
  • Free cash flow per share increased to SEK 9.42 (8.80).
  • Florian Beck has replaced Bernd Schwenger as CEO of the Group's largest subsidiary LGI.
  • Charles Ickes has been appointed to the newly established position as Group COO. Charles will also continue in his current role as CEO of Bergen Logistics.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.comor requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and Group CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson
Group CFO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 37 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 11 July 2025.

Attachment

  • 2025-07-11 Elanders Press release Q2 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b43d1939-5cf6-490e-8b1e-c4568823e79d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.