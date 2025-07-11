Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

11 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1981.7619 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

10 July 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

8,384

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1976.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1982.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1981.7619

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,046,142. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,046,142. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1981.7619

8,384

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

682

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197660TRLO0

XLON

1091

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197661TRLO0

XLON

176

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197662TRLO0

XLON

171

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197663TRLO0

XLON

147

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197664TRLO0

XLON

163

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197665TRLO0

XLON

150

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197666TRLO0

XLON

160

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197667TRLO0

XLON

168

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197668TRLO0

XLON

160

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197669TRLO0

XLON

150

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197670TRLO0

XLON

157

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197671TRLO0

XLON

179

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197672TRLO0

XLON

156

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197673TRLO0

XLON

174

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197674TRLO0

XLON

176

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197675TRLO0

XLON

146

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197676TRLO0

XLON

144

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197677TRLO0

XLON

153

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197678TRLO0

XLON

161

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197679TRLO0

XLON

350

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197680TRLO0

XLON

7

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197681TRLO0

XLON

40

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197682TRLO0

XLON

36

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197683TRLO0

XLON

41

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197684TRLO0

XLON

62

1982.00

13:01:50

00076197685TRLO0

XLON

65

1982.00

13:14:17

00076198079TRLO0

XLON

375

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198817TRLO0

XLON

706

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198818TRLO0

XLON

145

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198819TRLO0

XLON

156

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198820TRLO0

XLON

149

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198821TRLO0

XLON

157

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198822TRLO0

XLON

152

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198823TRLO0

XLON

147

1982.00

13:38:10

00076198824TRLO0

XLON

23

1980.00

13:39:13

00076198873TRLO0

XLON

127

1982.00

13:50:06

00076199279TRLO0

XLON

90

1982.00

13:50:06

00076199280TRLO0

XLON

40

1982.00

13:52:14

00076199308TRLO0

XLON

43

1982.00

13:52:14

00076199309TRLO0

XLON

42

1982.00

13:52:14

00076199310TRLO0

XLON

25

1982.00

13:54:54

00076199343TRLO0

XLON

59

1982.00

13:54:54

00076199344TRLO0

XLON

43

1982.00

13:54:59

00076199345TRLO0

XLON

37

1982.00

13:54:59

00076199346TRLO0

XLON

37

1982.00

13:56:30

00076199383TRLO0

XLON

38

1982.00

13:56:30

00076199384TRLO0

XLON

17

1982.00

13:58:47

00076199440TRLO0

XLON

200

1980.00

14:02:03

00076199599TRLO0

XLON

158

1978.00

14:05:51

00076199746TRLO0

XLON

153

1976.00

14:06:06

00076199750TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


