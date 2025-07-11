Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

July 11

11 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1981.7619 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 10 July 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 8,384 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1976.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1982.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1981.7619

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,046,142. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,046,142. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1981.7619 8,384

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 682 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197660TRLO0 XLON 1091 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197661TRLO0 XLON 176 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197662TRLO0 XLON 171 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197663TRLO0 XLON 147 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197664TRLO0 XLON 163 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197665TRLO0 XLON 150 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197666TRLO0 XLON 160 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197667TRLO0 XLON 168 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197668TRLO0 XLON 160 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197669TRLO0 XLON 150 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197670TRLO0 XLON 157 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197671TRLO0 XLON 179 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197672TRLO0 XLON 156 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197673TRLO0 XLON 174 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197674TRLO0 XLON 176 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197675TRLO0 XLON 146 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197676TRLO0 XLON 144 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197677TRLO0 XLON 153 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197678TRLO0 XLON 161 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197679TRLO0 XLON 350 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197680TRLO0 XLON 7 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197681TRLO0 XLON 40 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197682TRLO0 XLON 36 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197683TRLO0 XLON 41 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197684TRLO0 XLON 62 1982.00 13:01:50 00076197685TRLO0 XLON 65 1982.00 13:14:17 00076198079TRLO0 XLON 375 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198817TRLO0 XLON 706 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198818TRLO0 XLON 145 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198819TRLO0 XLON 156 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198820TRLO0 XLON 149 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198821TRLO0 XLON 157 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198822TRLO0 XLON 152 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198823TRLO0 XLON 147 1982.00 13:38:10 00076198824TRLO0 XLON 23 1980.00 13:39:13 00076198873TRLO0 XLON 127 1982.00 13:50:06 00076199279TRLO0 XLON 90 1982.00 13:50:06 00076199280TRLO0 XLON 40 1982.00 13:52:14 00076199308TRLO0 XLON 43 1982.00 13:52:14 00076199309TRLO0 XLON 42 1982.00 13:52:14 00076199310TRLO0 XLON 25 1982.00 13:54:54 00076199343TRLO0 XLON 59 1982.00 13:54:54 00076199344TRLO0 XLON 43 1982.00 13:54:59 00076199345TRLO0 XLON 37 1982.00 13:54:59 00076199346TRLO0 XLON 37 1982.00 13:56:30 00076199383TRLO0 XLON 38 1982.00 13:56:30 00076199384TRLO0 XLON 17 1982.00 13:58:47 00076199440TRLO0 XLON 200 1980.00 14:02:03 00076199599TRLO0 XLON 158 1978.00 14:05:51 00076199746TRLO0 XLON 153 1976.00 14:06:06 00076199750TRLO0 XLON

