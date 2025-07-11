DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property 11-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 July 2025 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Disposal of Property Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a vacant retail property in Guildford for GBP1.625m, representing an 8% premium to the 31 March 2025 valuation. Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said: "Having initially considered refurbishing and reletting the asset, strong demand for the site from residential developers became apparent during the initial marketing period and disposing ahead of valuation to fund improvements to the remaining portfolio was considered more accretive to shareholders." - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numis.com/funds FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

