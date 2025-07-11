Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTC Pink: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recent Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) remote sensing survey over its 100%-owned Rottenstone North Gold Project (the "Project" or the "Property") in Northern Saskatchewan has revealed multiple high-priority drill targets. These targets are located near the Property boundary held by Ramp Metals Inc., which borders the area of Ramp's 'Rush' copper/gold sulphide discovery (see Ramp Metals Inc. news release June 6, 2025) (Figure 1). The majority of the identified targets are situated along this eastern boundary, offering strong potential for further exploration. The Company is now formulating plans to test these high-priority targets with an upcoming drilling program.

Figure 1. Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North Gold Project relative to Ramp Metals Inc.'s Rush Target, the discovery drill hole (Ranger-01) at the Ranger Target, and the historical Rottenstone Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Mine, Saskatchewan.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11094/258502_1baa7302444d2815_001full.jpg

Charles Dejardins, President of Inspiration Energy, stated, "We are very pleased with the results from the AMRT survey. Combined with our geological information and data, we now have our highest-priority drill targets. We look forward to the commencement of the drilling program to validate the data collected and begin testing these exciting targets. Ramp Metals' Rush discovery at the boundary of our Property, along with the high-priority drill targets identified nearby, gives us strong indications that we are on the right path. With junior markets at year highs and copper prices at all-time highs, this is the ideal time for us to advance our work."

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS #82498), an Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

The Company further reports that a group, consisting of Small Cap Canada, Market365 LLC, and Lakefront Media LLC were hired to produce a recently disseminated report for the Company at the cost of $10,000.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and exploring high-potential resource assets. Its mission is to unlock value through strategic exploration and responsible development. The Company's flagship asset, the Rottenstone North Gold Project, is located approximately 115 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and covers 4,512 hectares. It lies directly adjacent to Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP), in a geologically active region with increasing exploration interest. Inspiration is advancing the Project using a combination of conventional and proprietary technologies, including the AMRT system, to efficiently define drill targets and drive future discovery. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

