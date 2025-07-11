

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is up over 115% at $3.34. Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is up over 86% at $2.81. LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is up over 64% at $3.98. BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is up over 17% at $4.39. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) is up over 16% at $7.93. K Wave Media Ltd. (KWM) is up over 15% at $5.30. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is up over 13% at $4.77. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME) is up over 12% at $2.09. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is up over 9% at $50.39. Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) is up over 9% at $5.48.



In the Red



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is down over 58% at $4.75. Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) is down over 33% at $2.20. Concorde International Group Ltd. (CIGL) is down over 26% at $4.17. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is down over 24% at $1.94. SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) is down over 16% at $1.29. TAO Synergies Inc. (TAOX) is down over 12% at $7.00. FatPipe, Inc. (FATN) is down over 11% at $8.22. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT) is down over 11% at $3.74. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (KLTO) is down over 11% at $1.29. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) is down over 7% at $1.85.



