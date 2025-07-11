American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Launches Urban Mining-to-Magnet Tolling Service for 99.5%+ Separated Rare Earth Oxides

Innovative offering enables cost-effective recycling of permanent magnets into high-purity Nd, Pr, Dy, and Tb oxides at $25-$35/kg

ReElement achieves over 90% recovery rates and partners with domestic magnet producers to deliver a fully circular, U.S.-based supply chain

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") along with its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, is pleased to announce the launch of its urban mining-to-magnet rare earth supply chain. Through this offering, ReElement will provide toll processing services to separate and purify recycled rare earth magnets into high-purity Nd, NdPr, Dy, and Tb oxides - achieving purities of 99.5% or greater - for an average cost of $25 to $35 per kilogram. These refined materials will then be converted back into magnets by ReElement's domestic partners, establishing a cost-effective and fully integrated U.S.-based magnet supply chain.

ReElement is also recycling a range of strategic and esoteric critical minerals - many of which are subject to China's export controls or near-monopoly - including Terbium (Tb), Gallium (Ga), Germanium (Ge), Gadolinium (Gd), Samarium (Sm), Cobalt (Co), Yttrium (Y), and others essential to both commercial and defense-related high-tech applications. Under these partnerships, ReElement accepts material for recycling and returns the separated and purified oxides - or other desired chemical compound forms - with purities ranging from 99.9% to 99.999%. These refined products are typically provided to the recycling partner at or below prevailing Chinese market prices.

Mark Jensen, CEO and Chairman of ReElement, commented, "Over the past decade, we've built an innovative platform - along with the processes and partnerships - to establish an economically viable rare earth and critical mineral supply chain here in the United States. Our Indiana facilities are producing high-purity, separated, and refined Nd, NdPr, and Dy, which we've delivered to domestic partners at costs competitive with Chinese pricing. We're proud to launch this collaborative tolling service for customers committed to building stable, long-term U.S.-based supply chains. If your operations require separated and purified rare earth oxides, reach out to our team - we're ready to help reduce your dependence on inefficient and unstable global supply channels. We firmly believe there's no other group in the U.S. capable of matching our combination of technical performance and pricing in delivering high-purity, refined rare earth and critical mineral products."

ReElement is feedstock-agnostic and has successfully processed magnets sourced from wind turbines, automotive rotors, power tool rotors, hard disk drives, electric motors, and magnetic separators. The company has also recycled magnetic swarf from magnet manufacturing operations, returning it to the production cycle.

In the coming months, ReElement expects to announce additional tolling partnerships involving SEG, SEG+, MREC, MREO, and other ore-based feedstocks - in addition to existing antimony refining services.

ReElement's refining platform - originally developed by Purdue for pharmaceutical purification - has been reengineered to separate rare earths and critical minerals with exceptional efficiency, scalability, and purity. Their patented, programmable platform handles multiple feedstocks and minerals, enabling rapid modular deployment across locations and resource types. Unlike legacy solvent extraction methods, it uses far fewer chemicals, requires less space, and generates minimal waste - making it faster to permit and simpler to co-locate near feedstock or end-use customers. This breakthrough eliminates a major chokepoint in global critical mineral supply chains, which has been dominated by single-source processing, no longer tenable as the U.S. must forge critical mineral supply chain independence, both through processing in the US and in partnership with allies abroad.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-launches-urban-mining-to-magnet-tolling-service-for-99.5-s-1047893