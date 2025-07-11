Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announced that its AI-powered CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform has again been named Premier Leader in BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix.

CCH Tagetik was further commended in the 2025 BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix with a ranking of 'Outstanding' in Financial Consolidation and Customer Success and 'Excellent' in Financial Planning.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG said: "We are honored that CCH Tagetik has been acknowledged as a Premier Leader for the third year running. We are committed to product excellence and innovation, and last year, we launched the market's first AI-powered corporate performance management platform-the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform with Ask AI-and we have now evolved Ask AI to an embedded super agent. We focus on anticipating emerging market trends and responding with solutions that support customers' current and future needs across business performance and transformation, and strategic risk management."

The award-winning, AI-powered CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform digitally transforms the Office of the CFO's efficiency, accuracy, and strategic ability. It is a unified AI-powered platform for financial performance management (financial consolidation and close; budgeting, planning, and forecasting; ESG and regulatory reporting; corporate tax).

At the heart of its continuous evolution is Ask AI-an emerging super agent that embodies Agentic AI with a Finance Brain. Designed to address finance-specific needs, Ask AI supports a growing range of use cases: from self-service analytics through natural language-driven data exploration and visualization, to tasks execution with diagnostic checks for financial close and consolidation, and intelligent assistance in configuring data transformation processes.

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM/CPM/EPM) and related business intelligence solutions and has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial consolidation, close and reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges.

Craig Schiff, President and CEO at BPM Partners, said: "Wolters Kluwer's high customer satisfaction scores, the comprehensive and innovative nature of its CCH Tagetik platform, and its commitment to continually investing in AI to drive the continued digital transformation of the Office of the CFO, all contribute to its third consecutive year as Premier Leader in our Vendor Landscape Matrix."

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) business unit is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

