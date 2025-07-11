

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Cellular Corp. (USM) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) report Friday that the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division announced yesterday that it has closed its investigation into the proposed transaction with T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS).



The transaction remains subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the companies continue to work with the FCC as they complete their independent assessment.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News