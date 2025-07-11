

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) reported preliminary assets under management or AUM of $1.68 trillion as of June 30, 2025.



June net outflows totaled $7.0 billion, largely due to the timing of specific redemptions and client portfolio rebalancing. For the second quarter of 2025, net outflows amounted to $14.9 billion, including $0.7 billion in manager-driven distributions.



Asset class breakdown as of June 30, 2025, included $839 billion in equity, $200 billion in fixed income (including money markets), $583 billion in multi-asset strategies, and $55 billion in alternatives. The firm's target-date retirement portfolios rose to $520 billion, continuing their growth trajectory.



TROW currently trades at $101.74, or 1.18% lower on the NasdaqGS.



