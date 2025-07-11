Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 12.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14X2Z | ISIN: CA0202833053 | Ticker-Symbol: A4E1
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 18:06
0,161 Euro
+4,55 % +0,007
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1440,16311:01
0,1460,16111.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 18:54 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Almaden Minerals Ltd.: Almaden Announces Completion of Rock Creek Mill Sale and Repayment of Gold Loan with Almadex

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company"; TSX: AMM; OTCQB: AAUAF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of certain assets comprising the Rock Creek Mill to Metals Exploration PLC (LSE AIM: MTL) (the "Transaction") and received aggregate gross proceeds of US$9,700,000 (the "Purchase Price") (see press release dated March 3, 2025). 15% of the Purchase Price was payable as a commission by Almaden to an equipment sales broker.

With the completion of the Transaction, Almaden will now proceed with the early repayment of the outstanding gold loan pursuant to the secured gold loan agreement, as amended ("Gold Loan"), between Almaden and Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex") (see press release dated May 22, 2025). The Gold Loan will be settled by the return of the undrawn balance of 397 ounces, along with physical delivery of gold bullion of 99.99% purity to Almadex representing the outstanding loan balance (including accrued interest and standby fees) of USD$5,194,354, with the amount of gold bullion determined based on the prevailing London Bullion Market Association AM gold price in U.S. dollars as of the time of settlement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"J. Duane Poliquin"
J. Duane Poliquin
Chair
Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things, the repayment of the Gold Loan.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant legal, regulatory, business, operational and economic uncertainties and contingencies, and such uncertainty generally increases with longer-term forecasts and outlook.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Such risks and other factors include, among other, those factors discussed the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Almaden's Annual Information Form and Almaden's latest Form 20-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to on forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadenminerals.com
http://www.almadenminerals.com/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.