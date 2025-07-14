

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Partners Group, GIC, a global investor, TPG Rise Climate, and Mubadala Investment Company will invest in Techem, an international provider of digitally enabled solutions for the real estate sector. The transaction values Techem at an enterprise value of around 6.7 billion euros. Following the acquisition, Partners Group's Infrastructure business will have a controlling stake in Techem on behalf of its clients.



In 2018, Techem was acquired by a consortium led by Partners Group's Private Equity business, alongside co-investors La Caisse and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. As part of this transaction, that consortium will exit their stakes in Techem. The new ownership consortium will implement a value creation plan focused on strengthening Techem's position as a digital-first provider of submetering solutions for the real estate sector across Europe.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News