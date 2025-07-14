The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

The Diverse Income Trust plc

14thJuly 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 11thJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

11th July 2025 110.13p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 107.91p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

14th July 2025