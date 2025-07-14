Addnode Group AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Strong earnings improvement partly strengthened by early contract renewals

"The market trend was stable. EBITA improved significantly, and the increase in underlying earnings was partly strengthened by early renewals of three-year agreements in the Design Management division. A cost-saving program was implemented in the PLM division, and the Process Management Division strengthened its EBITA margin. We completed new acquisitions and have several ongoing acquisition processes in progress."

Johan Andersson

President and CEO

Second quarter April 1 - June 30, 2025

Gross profit increased by 12 percent to SEK 1,127 m (1,003), and the gross margin increased to 77.4 percent (50.0).

As expected, net sales decreased by 27 percent to SEK 1,457 m (2,005). Net sales were impacted by currency effects of SEK -69 m (15). Currency-adjusted organic net sales decreased by 25 percent. Under the previous Autodesk reseller model, and before reclassifications of third-party agreements, net sales would have amounted to approximately SEK 2,610 m and the Group's currency-adjusted organic growth would have been approximately 34 percent.

EBITA increased to SEK 238 m (162), and the EBITA margin increased to 16.3 percent (8.1).

Early contract renewals had a positive impact of approximately SEK 70 m on EBITA. Currency effects had an impact of SEK -16 m (1) on EBITA.

Operating profit increased to SEK 170 m (96), and the operating margin increased to 11.7 percent (4.8).

Net profit for the period increased to SEK 104 m (54).

Earnings per share increased to SEK 0.78 (0.41).

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to SEK -33 m (178).

Acquisition of Pcskog AB in Sweden and Genus AS in Norway.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Acquisition of Genus completed, 2,024,442 class B shares issued.

Acquisition of operations from TPM Inc and Repro Products Inc in the USA.

