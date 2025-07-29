Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group acquires FF Solutions in Brazil

Symetri, part of the Design Management division, announces today that it has signed an agreement to acquire FF Solutions (FFS) in Brazil. FFS is one of Brazil's largest Autodesk partners with a competitive offer spanning technology, consulting and education solutions to the country's rapidly growing building, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. FFS' net sales 2025 is expected to amount to SEK 90 m.

Founded in 1995 and based in São Paulo, FFS has expanded its market share in recent years. Combining a strong portfolio of technology solutions with proven industry expertise, it empowers customers to create value and advance their digital transformation. This profile makes FFS a perfect fit for Symetri, providing entry to the dynamic Brazilian market, access to local talent, and a platform that creates an opportunity to introduce Symetri's own portfolio of productivity and sustainability solutions such as Naviate, Sovelia and CQ to a new market. Furthermore, FSS's network of industry experts has the potential to become an asset for Symetri's customers in other markets, with its team available to offer support and additional expertise as needed.

"The team at FFS have captured our enthusiasm with their ambition, technical expertise and diversity. Not only do we believe we can accelerate the work they are doing with their clients, we also believe they will challenge us to innovate faster and raise the bar on creativity and impact", says Jens Kollserud, CEO of Symetri, a company in Addnode Group's Design Management division.

"Joining forces with Symetri gives us the opportunity to deliver even greater value to our clients, helping to create smarter, more liveable cities and a more advanced, globally competitive manufacturing sector. Together we will be able to support our customers in their ambition to work smarter and more sustainably", says Marilia Frazillio, CEO and owner of FFS.

For Symetri, having moved into the US market in 2022 with the acquisition of Microdesk and Team D3 the following year, this move into the Latin American market represents yet another important milestone in the company's growth journey.

The acquisition is not subject to any completion conditions. Completion is expected to take place on 1 August 2025, and FFS will be consolidated as part of Symetri in Addnode Group's division Design Management.

About FF Solutions

FF Solutions is a Brazilian technology company specializing in digital transformation and solutions for the public and private sectors, particularly in the AEC sector but also for manufacturing industries. Its portfolio includes software, consulting, training, and high-value support to help businesses and professionals in these sectors. Client engagements range from initial software implementations to complex system integrations.

The company was founded in 1995, is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, has 110 people in five offices throughout Brazil and its headquarters located to São Paulo.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 19 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.