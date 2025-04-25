Addnode Group AB: Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2025

Stable results and cost adjustments

» The first quarter of 2025 was a stable quarter in a challenging environment. The German market has, however, continued to develop weakly. Looking ahead, there is good demand for the business-critical digital solutions that we provide, and cost adjustments will improve profitability. «

Johan Andersson

President and CEO

Summary of the first quarter, January-March 2025

Gross profit increased by 2 percent to SEK 1,122 m (1,101), and the gross margin was 76.8 percent (45.7).

Net sales decreased, as anticipated, by 39 percent to SEK 1,461 m (2,409). Under the previous Autodesk reseller model, and before reclassifications of third-party agreements, net sales would have amounted to SEK 2,507 m and the Group's currency-adjusted organic growth would have been approximately 3 percent. Organic reported currencyadjusted net sales decreased by -41 percent.

Restructuring costs had an impact of SEK 24 m (0) on earnings.

EBITA amounted to SEK 217 m (253), and the EBITA margin was 14.9 percent (10.5). Before restructuring costs, EBITA amounted to SEK 241 m (253), and the EBITA margin was 16.5 percent (10.5).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 149 m (187), and the operating margin was 10.2 percent (7.8). Before restructuring costs, operating profit to SEK 173 m (187), and the operating margin was 11.8 percent (7.8).

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 90 m (120).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.67 (0.90).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 203 m (381).

Acquisition of Congere IT-konsult AB and Railit Tracker AB.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Acquisition of Pcskog AB.

