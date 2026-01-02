Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DM3Z | ISIN: SE0017885767 | Ticker-Symbol: AR7
Frankfurt
02.01.26 | 09:11
8,820 Euro
-0,11 % -0,010
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDNODE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDNODE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7308,88011:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group acquires Operations in Germany

Technia, in the Product Lifecycle Management division, announced today that it has acquired encad consulting's Dassault Systèmes customer agreements. Net sales for the acquired customer agreements are estimated to have amounted to SEK 18 million in 2025.

This acquisition strengthens Technia's presence in Germany. The customers are primarily found within the sectors Aerospace & Defence, Industrial Equipment and Transport & Mobility.

"Technia is ready and eager to support its new customers. By providing comprehensive consultancy and services across the full Dassault Systèmes software portfolio, we aim to deliver even greater value to these customers in Germany and the neighbouring countries," says Magnus Falkman, CEO of Technia and President Division Product Lifecycle Management, Addnode Group.

The acquired operations add some 80 customers to Technia's global customer base, which totals just over 6,000 customers.

The acquired operations is consolidated from January 2026, as part of Addnode Group's Product Lifecycle Management Division and its subsidiary Technia.

For more information, please contact:
Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31
Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213
E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.