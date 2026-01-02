Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group acquires Operations in Germany

Technia, in the Product Lifecycle Management division, announced today that it has acquired encad consulting's Dassault Systèmes customer agreements. Net sales for the acquired customer agreements are estimated to have amounted to SEK 18 million in 2025.

This acquisition strengthens Technia's presence in Germany. The customers are primarily found within the sectors Aerospace & Defence, Industrial Equipment and Transport & Mobility.

"Technia is ready and eager to support its new customers. By providing comprehensive consultancy and services across the full Dassault Systèmes software portfolio, we aim to deliver even greater value to these customers in Germany and the neighbouring countries," says Magnus Falkman, CEO of Technia and President Division Product Lifecycle Management, Addnode Group.

The acquired operations add some 80 customers to Technia's global customer base, which totals just over 6,000 customers.

The acquired operations is consolidated from January 2026, as part of Addnode Group's Product Lifecycle Management Division and its subsidiary Technia.

For more information, please contact:

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.