Addnode Group AB: Year-End Report Report 1 January - 31 December 2025

Strong End to a Year of Expansion

Johan Andersson

President and CEO

Fourth quarter October 1-December 31, 2025

Net sales increased by 5 percent to SEK 1,564 m (1,484). This is the first quarter in which reporting under the new transaction model for Autodesk and reclassification of third-party agreements is the same as in the preceding year. Net sales are therefore comparable with the same period in the previous year. Net sales were impacted by currency effects of SEK -97 m (0). Currency-adjusted organic net sales decreased by 4 percent.

EBITA increased by 20 percent to 298 m (248). Currency effects had an impact of SEK -20 m (5) on EBITA. The EBITA margin was 19.1 percent (16.7).

Operating profit increased to SEK 214 m (178), and the operating margin increased to 13.7 percent (12.0).

Net profit for the period increased to SEK 137 m (131).

Earnings per share increased to SEK 1.01 (0.98).

Cash flow from operating activities improved to SEK 324 m (275).

Acquisition of SolidCAD in Canada.

Acquisition of X10D Solutions in Sweden.

Acquisition of ACAD-Plus in the USA.

Credit facilities extended on more favorable terms.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.15 (1.15) per share.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Acquisition of customer contracts in Germany.

Jens Kollserud appointed new President of the Design Management division.

