Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group acquires ACAD-Plus in USA

Addnode Group announces today that it has acquired ACAD-Plus Inc. (ACAD-Plus), a premier provider of CAD-based space management and facilities optimization software. ACAD-Plus is based in Houston, Texas, USA, has 5 employees and net sales of SEK 12 m.

Founded in Houston, Texas in 1986, ACAD-Plus has been at the forefront of Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) innovation, helping organizations efficiently manage more than 1 billion square feet of built space worldwide. With a strong footprint in higher education, serving over 150 public and private universities, and a growing public sector client base, ACAD-Plus has built a reputation for precision, reliability, and ease of use in managing complex facility portfolios.

ACAD-Plus' flagship product, FMG-Plus, is a powerful AutoCAD add-on that seamlessly integrates with other third-party platforms, including platforms for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), and other CAFM environments. By delivering accurate and actionable facilities data, FMG-Plus empowers organizations to optimize space utilization, enhance operational efficiency, and meet stringent compliance and safety standards.

"ACAD-Plus will be a perfect addition to our division Design Management. ACAD-Plus' offer aligns well with the division's existing product portfolio in digital lifecycle management across the built environment, from early design and construction, through to operations and maintenance," says Johan Andersson, CEO and President of Addnode Group.

ACAD-Plus will be consolidated from December 2025 as part of Addnode Group's division Design Management.

