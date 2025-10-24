Addnode Group AB: Interim Report January 1 - September 30 2025

Stable market, high rate of acquisition activity and improved efficiency

Third quarter July 1-September 30, 2025

Net sales decreased by 29 percent to SEK 1,311 m (1,859). Net sales were unchanged compared with the pro forma figure*. Net sales were impacted by currency effects of SEK -50 m (-34). Currency-adjusted organic net sales decreased by 33 percent.

EBITA amounted to SEK 149 m (200). Adjusted for the early contract renewals of SEK 70 m which was communicated in the previous interim report, EBITA would have been SEK 219 m (200). Currency effects had an impact of SEK -4 m (-3) on EBITA. The EBITA margin was 11.4 percent (10.8).

Operating profit decreased to SEK 74 m (137), and the operating margin fell to 5.6 percent (7.4).

Net profit for the period decreased to SEK 54 m (97).

Earnings per share declined to SEK 0.40 (0.73).

Cash flow from operating activities improved to SEK -64 m (-133).

Acquisitions of Genus in Norway and FF Solutions in Brazil.

Acquisition of operations from TPM and Repro Products in the USA.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Acquisition of Solidcad in Canada.

Acquisition of X10D Solutions in Sweden.

Credit facilities extended on more favorable terms.

* Pro forma figure (net sales adjusted for comparison) has been adjusted to reflect a scenario in which the new transaction model for partner software and reclassification of third-party agreements had been in place in 2024. A pro forma table is presented on page 29 in this interim report.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Kristina Elfström Mackintosh, CFO, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 70 633 89 90

E-mail: kristina.mackintosh@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for att Better Society

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

