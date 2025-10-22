Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group extends credit facility by SEK 1,100 m to SEK 3,700 m in total

Addnode Group has entered into an agreement to extend the existing credit facility by SEK 1,100 m to in total SEK 3,700 m with Nordea, SEB and AB Svensk Exportkredit (SEK). The credit facility can be utilised for refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purposes. The credit facility runs for 3 years with an extension option of 1 + 1 years.

Addnode Group has entered into an agreement to extend its existing credit facility that consists of term loans and a revolving overdraft facility. The term loans have been extended to SEK 1,700 m from SEK 1,000 m, and the revolving overdraft facility has been extended to SEK 2,000 m from SEK 1,600 m. The refinancing has been carried out on more favourable interest terms than previous terms. SEK has joined the existing banking group, which previously consisted of Nordea and SEB.

Addnode Group develops and provides solutions that contribute to a better society. Global trends such as digitalization, urbanization, AI, and sustainability create favourable business opportunities for us to, based on sound risk-taking, manage, acquire and develop companies that deliver digital solutions. The extended credit facility strengthens our capacity and capability to deliver in accordance with our strategy and financial targets," says Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Kristina Elfström Mackintosh, CFO, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 70 633 89 90

E-mail: kristina.mackintosh@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for att Better Society

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.