Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group completes the acquisition of Solidcad in Canada

Addnode Group announced today that it has completed the previously communicated acquisition of Solidcad in Canada. Addnode Group's subsidiary Symetri is now established in northern Europe, North- and Latin America with some 1,400 employees and more than 30,000 customers.

An Autodesk Platinum Partner, Solidcad is the market leader in digital solutions for Canada's design, construction and manufacturing industries. Solidcad's net sales for 2025 are expected to amount to SEK 280m with an EBITA of SEK 120m.

Solidcad will be consolidated from October 27, 2025 as part of Division Design Management. The acquisition of Solidcad is expected to have a positive impact on Addnode Group's earnings per share from the time of consolidation and onwards.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.