Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group acquires X10D Solutions in Sweden

Technia, part of the Product Lifecycle Management division, announces today that it has signed an agreement to acquire X10D Solutions in Sweden. As a partner to Dassault Systèmes, X10D Solutions offers a broad range of software products that enhance product development processes, complemented by own developed software extensions. X10D Solutions net sales amounted to SEK 40m in 2024 and it has some 15 employees.

With offices in Gothenburg, Växjö, and Jönköping, and a team of highly professional experts, X10D Solutions has achieved consistent growth serving customers across diverse industries, including industrial equipment and defence. Its portfolio spans services, licenses, educations and support for Dassault Systèmes applications.

"The acquisition of X10D Solutions strengthens our strategic capabilities in the Nordics. Their proven expertise in advanced PLM and system integration complements our 3DEXPERIENCE and connectivity portfolios. Together, we're well positioned to extend our software and services to a broader customer base, spanning both established and emerging industries", says Magnus Falkman, CEO of Technia and President Division Product Lifecycle Management, Addnode Group.

The acquisition is subject to completion conditions. Closing is expected to take place in November 2025, and X10D Solutions will be consolidated as part of Technia in Addnode Group's division Product Lifecycle Management.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213
E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for att Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

