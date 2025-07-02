Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group Acquires Operations in USA

Symetri, part of the Design Management division, announces today that it has acquired the part of TPM Inc, in USA, whose offering is based on software from Autodesk and Bluebeam. The acquired business has six employees and is expected to generate approximately SEK 28 million in net sales in 2025.

TPM is based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA, and offers a wide range of digital solutions for manufacturing, design automation, graphic design, and CRM. The part of TPM now acquired by Symetri provides solutions based on Autodesk and Bluebeam software, with most of its customers in the AEC sector but also with a significant portion of customers within the manufacturing industry.

"This acquisition strengthens our market position in the U. S., particularly in the southeastern region. Our new colleagues share our values, and we look forward to working with them to maintain and grow existing and new customer relationships," says Jens Kollserud, CEO of Symetri, a company in Addnode Group's Design Management division.

The acquired operations add approximately 1,200 customers to Symetri's global customer base, which after the acquisition now totals approximately 21,000 customers.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

About Addnode Group

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 19 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.