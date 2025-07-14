Anzeige
WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
14.07.2025 15:03 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Jul-2025 / 13:26 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
  
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
  
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
  
 
  
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 30 June 2025 were as 
follows: 
 
  
 
NAV per Share, cum income:     171.20p 
 
NAV per Share, ex income:     168.05p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

14 July 2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  395849 
EQS News ID:  2169470 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2025 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
