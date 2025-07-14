Latest enhancements deliver faster, cloud-based confirmation solution that empowers firms with instant client-authorized data, intuitive onboarding, and a trial-first model

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) today unveiled the enhanced CCH Validate, next-generation, cloud-native bank confirmation platform engineered to redefine how audit professionals operate. Purpose-built for speed, security, and intelligence, this fully online solution empowers firms with instant, client-authorized data access and intuitive onboarding-delivering a smarter, faster, and more reliable audit experience. The launch underscores Wolters Kluwer's commitment to transforming audit workflows through automation and innovation, enabling professionals to deliver higher-quality results with greater efficiency and client satisfaction.

CCH Validate reimagines bank confirmations, putting auditors in full control to obtain confirmations with unprecedented speed. Leveraging advanced technologies-including blockchain for tamper-proof assurance-it enables 100% bank statement retrieval from banks worldwide.

"With this launch, we're offering a smarter, faster alternative to legacy confirmation tools burdened by manual bank responses and long wait times, helping firms mitigate delays and reduce the risk of costly audit failures," said Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President, U.S. Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America. "By enabling real-time data retrieval through modern technology, CCH Validate streamlines the entire process-delivering a more intuitive, efficient, and reliable experience for firms and their clients."

Key Features of the New CCH Validate:

Entirely Online Experience : Users can self-serve through a browser-based interface and begin using the tool in minutes.

: Users can self-serve through a browser-based interface and begin using the tool in minutes. Client-Driven Authorization : Clients securely and privately authorize data access, removing the need to wait for bank responses.

: Clients securely and privately authorize data access, removing the need to wait for bank responses. Trial First : Firms can try the platform before committing.

: Firms can try the platform before committing. Cloud-Native Architecture : Built for scalability, security, and speed, with compliance to SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and audit industry standards.

: Built for scalability, security, and speed, with compliance to SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and audit industry standards. Global Reach : Currently designed to support firms in the U.S., integration across platforms in Canada and the UK will soon follow.

: Currently designed to support firms in the U.S., integration across platforms in Canada and the UK will soon follow. Security: Blockchain is leveraged to ensure requests are tamper-proof

Blockchain is leveraged to ensure requests are tamper-proof Audit Trail : Provides a comprehensive and immutable audit trail of the end-to-end process stored in the blockchain.

: Provides a comprehensive and immutable audit trail of the end-to-end process stored in the blockchain. Fraud Prevention: Eliminates the potential for fraud by eliminating human intermediaries in responding to requests.

To experience CCH Validate and begin your free trial, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/cch-axcess/validate/get-started.

