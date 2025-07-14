Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: WorldwideSustainability Management Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US52995125, May 2025) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide ESG Reporting and Compliance Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc US52995025, May 2025).

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG said: "Wolters Kluwer is honored to be recognized by IDC MarketScape in these prestigious reports. We are dedicated to driving innovation and providing game-changing technologies that empower CFOs and CSOs to seamlessly collect, analyze and disclose financial, operational and ESG data."

Wolters Kluwer enables CFOs and CSOs to harness ESG and operational data to plan, predict and act through its award winning ESG and Sustainability solutions including:

CCH Tagetik ESG Sustainability Performance Management built on CCH Tagetik's leading, AI-powered, Corporate Performance Management platform, integrates sustainability with finance to support strategic decision-making, drive long-term resilience, and ensure sustainable growth. CCH Tagetik simplifies sustainability disclosures in alignment with evolving regulatory requirements to ensure compliance, enhance transparency and build stakeholder trust.

Enablon ESG Excellence, built on Enablon's leading EHS platform, enables companies to streamline the collection of granular operational data, ensuring both data quality and auditability for performance management and disclosures The solution supports comprehensive risk management, enhances operational resilience and empowers organizations to boost sustainability performance.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

