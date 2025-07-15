Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zeigt die wissenschaftliche Schlagkraft hinter ihrer KI-gesteuerten Krebsforschung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299 | Ticker-Symbol: EA5B
Frankfurt
14.07.25 | 08:08
5,130 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0605,25008:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 08:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elanders AB: Elanders climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Elanders climate targets have been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The climate targets are deemed to be aligned with the latest climate science and in line with the Paris Agreement's goals to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees.

"Having our climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative is a significant step in our long-term sustainability efforts. The SBTi validation provides us with a strong base for our continued work to reduce our climate impact and build a more sustainable business," says Åsa Vilsson, CFO of Elanders Group.

"The validation of our climate targets by SBTi is a clear demonstration to our commitment to sustainability. We have worked extensively to ensure that our goals are both ambitious and scientifically justified. Now, the important work continues to achieve these targets - in close collaboration with our customers, suppliers, and other key stakeholders," adds John Nyberg, Director of Sustainability at Elanders Group.

Elanders' climate targets include:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions within Scope 1 and 2 by 50% by 2030, from the base year 2021.
  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions within Scope 3 by 25% by 2030, from the base year 2022.
  • Achieving net-zero emissions across all scopes by 2050.

Read more about Elanders' sustainability efforts here.
Read more about the Science Based Targets initiative here.

For further information, contact:
Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, phone: 031-750 07 50
John Nyberg, Director Group Sustainability, phone: 031-750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2025-07-15 Elanders Press release - Elanders climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/071bbfa2-83e9-4806-b5a5-50c15c8baaaf)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.