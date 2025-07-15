Elanders AB: Elanders climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Elanders climate targets have been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The climate targets are deemed to be aligned with the latest climate science and in line with the Paris Agreement's goals to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees.

"Having our climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative is a significant step in our long-term sustainability efforts. The SBTi validation provides us with a strong base for our continued work to reduce our climate impact and build a more sustainable business," says Åsa Vilsson, CFO of Elanders Group.

"The validation of our climate targets by SBTi is a clear demonstration to our commitment to sustainability. We have worked extensively to ensure that our goals are both ambitious and scientifically justified. Now, the important work continues to achieve these targets - in close collaboration with our customers, suppliers, and other key stakeholders," adds John Nyberg, Director of Sustainability at Elanders Group.

Elanders' climate targets include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions within Scope 1 and 2 by 50% by 2030, from the base year 2021.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions within Scope 3 by 25% by 2030, from the base year 2022.

Achieving net-zero emissions across all scopes by 2050.

Read more about Elanders' sustainability efforts here.

Read more about the Science Based Targets initiative here.

For further information, contact:

Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, phone: 031-750 07 50

John Nyberg, Director Group Sustainability, phone: 031-750 07 50

