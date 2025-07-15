DRONE VOLT launches production of the DRONE VOLT KOBRA in the United States and strengthens its industrial strategy in North America

Villepinte, July 15, 2025 DRONE VOLT, an expert in embedded artificial intelligence and manufacturer of professional civilian drones, announces the launch of production of its DRONE VOLT KOBRA drone in the United States, marking a key milestone in the development of its industrial activities in North America.

The main objective of this strategic decision by the Group is to strengthen local technological sovereignty and shorten production, integration, and delivery times for public and private customers in North America.

Production of the DRONE VOLT KOBRA in the United States will begin shortly and will be carried out in partnership with a qualified local manufacturer, enabling the Group to strengthen its operational presence on the continent.

Entirely manufactured in the United States, this drone meets growing demand for diversified technological equipment for critical applications, including:

• Surveillance of sensitive areas for defense;

• Operational support for emergency services and firefighters;

• Law enforcement missions on national territory.

This local production, intended for the US market, will enable DRONE VOLT to meet sovereignty, rapid availability, and regulatory compliance requirements, while guaranteeing a product designed for the realities of the North American terrain.

DRONE VOLT KOBRA: a compact professional drone with four major technological advantages

The DRONE VOLT KOBRA is a new-generation quadcopter designed for demanding missions in the fields of defense, security, inspection, and industry. It stands out thanks to four major advantages:

• Intelligent onboard processing: equipped with an AI Ready onboard computer (NVIDIA Xavier) for real-time analysis and automated detection.

• Its operational performance: up to 55 minutes of autonomy, 5 kg payload, and enhanced stability in complex environments.

• Its multi-payload compatibility: native integration of various sensors (LiDAR, gas detectors, thermal cameras, etc.) via a modular architecture.

• Extensive connectivity: multiple interfaces (Ethernet, USB-C, CAN, UART, HDMI, SIM), two GNSS antennas, real-time communication.

When unfolded, the DRONE VOLT KOBRA measures 82 x 81 cm, offering a compact footprint ideal for operations in urban areas or in confined environments.

This technological positioning enables the DRONE VOLT KOBRA to meet the growing needs of customers seeking flexible, powerful, and scalable professional solutions.

"The DRONE VOLT KOBRA embodies our vision of a modern professional drone: intelligent, powerful, modular, and fully connected. Its production in the United States is a strategic lever to support our development and offer a local service to our North American customers," said Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT. "It is a relevant addition to the H E R C ULES 20's strong a n d growing market penetration in the United States."

